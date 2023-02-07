Read full article on original website
Women’s Track and Field Takes Part in Plattsburgh State Wednesday Meet
Cady Barns broke her own triple jump record for the second time this year as the Middlebury women's track and field team won five events at the Plattsburgh State Wednesday Field and Track Meet. HIGHLIGHTS. Barns highlighted the event with a first place finish in the triple jump, breaking her...
Men’s Squash Prepares For NESCAC Tournament At Williams
The 20th-ranked Middlebury men's squash team has earned the sixth seed in the upcoming NESCAC Tournament. The Panthers start their pursuit of the conference crown when they face third-seeded Tufts on February 11 at 3:00 p.m. in quarterfinal action. ABOUT MIDDLEBURY. Middlebury began its season with a program-best 6-0 mark,...
Big Third Quarter Leads Middlebury Past Colby-Sawyer
The Middlebury women's basketball team outscored Colby-Sawyer 17-2 in the third quarter on its way to a 55-38 victory Wednesday in Pepin Gymnasium. The contest marked the final non-conference game of the season for the Panthers. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the opening four minutes of...
#7 Middlebury Edges #8 Norwich 3-2 In Overtime Thriller
The seventh-ranked Middlebury women's hockey team came from behind twice to edge #8 Norwich 3-2 in an overtime thriller. Panther Britt Nawrocki tallied the golden goal with 1:30 left on the clock, giving her a team-leading 12 markers and five game-winners. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury nearly scored with 3:55 expired in the...
