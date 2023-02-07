ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Squash Prepares For NESCAC Tournament At Williams

The 20th-ranked Middlebury men's squash team has earned the sixth seed in the upcoming NESCAC Tournament. The Panthers start their pursuit of the conference crown when they face third-seeded Tufts on February 11 at 3:00 p.m. in quarterfinal action. ABOUT MIDDLEBURY. Middlebury began its season with a program-best 6-0 mark,...
Big Third Quarter Leads Middlebury Past Colby-Sawyer

The Middlebury women's basketball team outscored Colby-Sawyer 17-2 in the third quarter on its way to a 55-38 victory Wednesday in Pepin Gymnasium. The contest marked the final non-conference game of the season for the Panthers. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the opening four minutes of...
#7 Middlebury Edges #8 Norwich 3-2 In Overtime Thriller

The seventh-ranked Middlebury women's hockey team came from behind twice to edge #8 Norwich 3-2 in an overtime thriller. Panther Britt Nawrocki tallied the golden goal with 1:30 left on the clock, giving her a team-leading 12 markers and five game-winners. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury nearly scored with 3:55 expired in the...
