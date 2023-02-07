Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester School Board Approves Potential Teaching Position Cuts
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Public School Board has approved a budget framework that would cut over 100 full time jobs. Superintendent Kent Pekel presented board members with a proposal last month that calls for a $14 million reduction in spending. The initial spending reduction target was set at $7 million, but Pekel says further action is needed to align the district’s operating costs with student population growth.
Large Apartment Project Proposed For Rochester YMCA Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A real estate investment firm headquartered in North Dakota has decided to enter the Rochester market by proposing a large downtown project. The firm, Enclave, has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities to acquire the former YMCA property on the south edge of downtown Rochester next to Soldiers Field Memorial Park. The company is proposing a seven-story, nearly 220-unit, multi-family residential project at the site.
Rochester Downtown Alliance Names Interim Executive Director
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce has been selected to serve as the interim Executive Director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance. Kathleen Harrington is scheduled to begin serving in the temporary leadership position next Monday. Prior to leaving the local Chamber...
New Task Force Formed to Assist With Downtown Rochester Recovery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new task force is being formed to address the many challenges faced by businesses and other entities in downtown Rochester due to the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A news release says the Downtown Rochester Task Force will include members from the City...
UPDATE: Unusual Theft at Rochester Business That Is Closing
Pretty sure I had a look of shock on my face when the news broke that the beloved ABC & Toy Zone store in Rochester, Minnesota was closing. A banner was put up announcing the closing and a bunch of "store closing" signs were put up. Unfortunately, a few kids on Thursday decided to make things difficult for ABC & Toy Zone.
900+ Jumping in Freezing Water at Polar Plunge in Rochester
900+ Jumping In Freezing Water This Weekend in Rochester, Minnesota. This weekend in Rochester, Minnesota, there is a free event that you can watch that I HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Hundreds of people are putting on their brave faces, quite a few will be throwing on some pretty amazing costumes and they will be jumping into some freezing cold water. Yes. This is happening in the frozen land of 10,000 lakes at Foster Arends on Saturday, February 11th.
Check Out The New Restaurant Now Open in Southeast Minnesota
While Rochester is having one business close after another, some happy news showed up in a town nearby in Southeast Minnesota. A new restaurant is now open and if you'd like a look at the menu, check below - we've got a photo!. Center Family Restaurant Now Open in Dodge...
One of Rochester’s Most Authentic Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
It's an excruciating decision for us because we love the restaurant, our loyal regulars, and the team of people who made this place what it was. We love what we do and it breaks our hearts to say goodbye. A Rochester, Minnesota restaurant that started as a food truck and...
Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
Rochester Speakeasy Named One of the Best in the Country
I have to give a big shoutout to what I believe is the only speakeasy in Rochester, Minnesota that has now been named one of the best not just in Minnesota but in the entire country! It's pretty cool that a place like this is right in our backyard. If...
Three People, Six Dogs Escape Rochester Structure Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a blaze near power lines, electrical wires and a propane tank in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. The Rochester Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 10:40 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive found a detached garage at a residence in the 3900 block of 5th St. Northwest fully engulfed in flames.
GoFundMe Set Up For Rochester’s Amazing Second Street Joe
If you ever drive along 2nd Street in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed one of Rochester's most well-known guys. Second Street Joe is his nickname and we all love him...and he loves making you smile each day. Unfortunately, he's been MIA lately due to some health battles and now, he needs us to help him smile.
(UPDATE) Two Teenagers Killed in High Speed Crash in St. Paul
The State Patrol has confirmed that two of the four teenagers in a car that was airborne when it crashed into a line of trees Friday night were killed in the crash. The victims were passengers in a car driven by a 16-year-old boy. The State Patrol says he lost control while driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 61 on the eastern edge of St. Paul around 11 PM. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled before going airborne into the trees and coming to rest on its wheels about 50 feet from the highway.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0