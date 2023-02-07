Read full article on original website
Large Apartment Project Proposed For Rochester YMCA Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A real estate investment firm headquartered in North Dakota has decided to enter the Rochester market by proposing a large downtown project. The firm, Enclave, has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities to acquire the former YMCA property on the south edge of downtown Rochester next to Soldiers Field Memorial Park. The company is proposing a seven-story, nearly 220-unit, multi-family residential project at the site.
UPDATE: Unusual Theft at Rochester Business That Is Closing
Pretty sure I had a look of shock on my face when the news broke that the beloved ABC & Toy Zone store in Rochester, Minnesota was closing. A banner was put up announcing the closing and a bunch of "store closing" signs were put up. Unfortunately, a few kids on Thursday decided to make things difficult for ABC & Toy Zone.
900+ Jumping in Freezing Water at Polar Plunge in Rochester
900+ Jumping In Freezing Water This Weekend in Rochester, Minnesota. This weekend in Rochester, Minnesota, there is a free event that you can watch that I HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Hundreds of people are putting on their brave faces, quite a few will be throwing on some pretty amazing costumes and they will be jumping into some freezing cold water. Yes. This is happening in the frozen land of 10,000 lakes at Foster Arends on Saturday, February 11th.
Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
GoFundMe Set Up For Rochester’s Amazing Second Street Joe
If you ever drive along 2nd Street in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed one of Rochester's most well-known guys. Second Street Joe is his nickname and we all love him...and he loves making you smile each day. Unfortunately, he's been MIA lately due to some health battles and now, he needs us to help him smile.
(UPDATE) Two Teenagers Killed in High Speed Crash in St. Paul
The State Patrol has confirmed that two of the four teenagers in a car that was airborne when it crashed into a line of trees Friday night were killed in the crash. The victims were passengers in a car driven by a 16-year-old boy. The State Patrol says he lost control while driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 61 on the eastern edge of St. Paul around 11 PM. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled before going airborne into the trees and coming to rest on its wheels about 50 feet from the highway.
Get an Early Look at Maren Morris’ ‘The Bones’ Performance From Her ‘ACL’ Debut [Watch]
Maren Morris makes her Austin City Limits debut on Saturday night (Feb. 11), joining the next installment of the series with a 13-song set of some of her biggest hits to date. A native of Texas, Morris says that she's waited quite a while to perform on the ACL stage.
