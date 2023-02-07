ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

acprimetime.com

Atlantic City Schools: Dangerous & Dysfunctional.

It’s true. The Atlantic City School district is getting much more dangerous. Lack of punishment and a negligent school administration can take most of the blame for that dubious honor. Oddly, too few parents hold ACBOE (AC School Board) accountable. They fear retribution by Mayor Marty Small. Watch video....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cooper Foundation responds to tremendous growth by expanding its philanthropic team

To respond to the growth of Cooper University Health Care and to meet the needs of the community it serves, the Cooper Foundation is expanding its team. Lois Gabin-Legato, an experienced philanthropic professional in the Philadelphia region, recently joined the Cooper Foundation as vice president of advancement for major gifts and planned giving.
CAMDEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

American Water names new chief inclusion, diversity and equity officer

Camden-based American Water Works Co. on Wednesday announced that Lori Sutton will join the company as chief inclusion, diversity and equity officer. Reporting to CEO Susan Hardwick, Sutton will lead the company’s ongoing ID&E efforts, further strengthening American Water’s culture by leading a comprehensive and integrated strategy to drive diversity, equity, mutual respect and inclusiveness across the organization.
CAMDEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ

There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
TRENTON, NJ
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished

Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Fellowship Senior Living rebrands as FellowshipLife

Fellowship Senior Living is now FellowshipLife. The rebrand comes during a time of change, innovation and growth for the nonprofit senior living leader. Headquartered in Basking Ridge, along with one of its premier Life Plan Communities, Fellowship Village, FellowshipLife recently completed an affiliation with Friends Village in Woodstown and is in process of affiliating with House of the Good Shepherd in Hackettstown and Pines Village in Whiting.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
BreakingAC

EHT teen reported missing in Atlantic City

Atlantic City police are asking for help finding a missing teen from Egg Harbor Township. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was last seen Sunday, his father told Atlantic City police. He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-4, weighing 115 pounds. This is at least the third time Valentin has been...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination

POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

