There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
acprimetime.com
Atlantic City Schools: Dangerous & Dysfunctional.
It’s true. The Atlantic City School district is getting much more dangerous. Lack of punishment and a negligent school administration can take most of the blame for that dubious honor. Oddly, too few parents hold ACBOE (AC School Board) accountable. They fear retribution by Mayor Marty Small. Watch video....
phillyvoice.com
South Jersey men scammed Atlantic City investors with fake deeds, prosecutor says
Two men in South Jersey pretended to be property owners in Atlantic City, using fake deeds to swindle investors from Philadelphia and New York City out of $580,000, state prosecutors said. Richard Toelk Jr., 54, of Atlantic City was the primary architect of the scheme. He was joined by his...
Atlantic City, NJ, boxers Figueroa, Rodriguez in action at Showboat Saturday
Unbeaten Atlantic City junior-middleweight Justin Figueroa and Atlantic City junior-lightweight Sisco Rodriguez are among four local fighters scheduled to be in action Saturday night at Showboat Hotel Atlantic City. Figueroa (2-0, 2 KOs) and Rodriguez (0-0) will be joined by Atlantic City lightweight Miguel Garcia and Vineland heavyweight Terrick Maven...
roi-nj.com
Cooper Foundation responds to tremendous growth by expanding its philanthropic team
To respond to the growth of Cooper University Health Care and to meet the needs of the community it serves, the Cooper Foundation is expanding its team. Lois Gabin-Legato, an experienced philanthropic professional in the Philadelphia region, recently joined the Cooper Foundation as vice president of advancement for major gifts and planned giving.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
roi-nj.com
Jefferson Health – N.J. wins prestigious American Nursing Association grant for training
Jefferson Health – New Jersey said it recently received a grant award from the American Nurses Association to create a “Pretty Please: Personal Protective Equipment Roadshow” teaching event for clinical staff at the three Jefferson Health hospitals in New Jersey. Jefferson Health – New Jersey Infection Control...
Sally Beauty in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Mysteriously Closes
Seemingly overnight, the door to Sally Beauty in the Oak Tree Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is not just locked, but the whole entire store is empty and even the signage is gone. I'm in that shopping center off the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Twp. pretty frequently visiting...
Atlantic City Councilman: ‘End Homeless Living Under Boardwalk’
George Tibbitt, Atlantic City Councilman-at-Large is calling for an end to providing those living under the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey with food, blankets, clothing and other services. In a live, on-air appearance this morning with us on Townsquare Media, Tibbitt dropped the gauntlet and directly attributed the homeless...
roi-nj.com
American Water names new chief inclusion, diversity and equity officer
Camden-based American Water Works Co. on Wednesday announced that Lori Sutton will join the company as chief inclusion, diversity and equity officer. Reporting to CEO Susan Hardwick, Sutton will lead the company’s ongoing ID&E efforts, further strengthening American Water’s culture by leading a comprehensive and integrated strategy to drive diversity, equity, mutual respect and inclusiveness across the organization.
6 Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized Following Police Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Six more people have been arrested following yet another police investigation in Atlantic City. On Thursday, the Atlantic City Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance operations in the areas of the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue and the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Atlantic Avenue. Police...
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
Boys basketball: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals - Recaps
Jamir McNeil scored 19 points to propel 13th-seeded Middle Township to a 47-45 overtime victory over fifth-seeded Millville in the quarterfinal round of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Millville. Anthony Trombetta paced Middle Township with 10 points, while Bubba McNeil added nine. Middle Township (16-10) jumped out to an early...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ
There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
Atlantic City, NJ Firefighter Falls Through Boardwalk During Fire
An Atlantic City Firefighter was injured during the last Friday, February 3, 2023 fire on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The fire occurred in the 6:00 p.m. hour on the boardwalk directly adjacent to the Ocean Casino Resort, on the 500 block in Atlantic City. We have learned...
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished
Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
roi-nj.com
Fellowship Senior Living rebrands as FellowshipLife
Fellowship Senior Living is now FellowshipLife. The rebrand comes during a time of change, innovation and growth for the nonprofit senior living leader. Headquartered in Basking Ridge, along with one of its premier Life Plan Communities, Fellowship Village, FellowshipLife recently completed an affiliation with Friends Village in Woodstown and is in process of affiliating with House of the Good Shepherd in Hackettstown and Pines Village in Whiting.
EHT teen reported missing in Atlantic City
Atlantic City police are asking for help finding a missing teen from Egg Harbor Township. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was last seen Sunday, his father told Atlantic City police. He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-4, weighing 115 pounds. This is at least the third time Valentin has been...
Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination
POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
