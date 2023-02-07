Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Kevin Hart’s insane $16.5 million Jalen Hurts purchase ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles have some celebrities backing them on Super Bowl Sunday when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The most notable among them is probably Bradley Cooper, who played a diehard Eagles fan in the movie “Silver Linings Playbook,” and has followed them religiously. Another is comedian Kevin Hart, who has backed his hometown team for decades.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year
Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Eagles prepared to drop 8-figure bag on Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After the team traded for AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles QB had an incredible season. His ability to pressure defenses with his legs and his arm make him a true threat. Ahead of their Super Bowl game, it seems like Philly is ready to reward Hurts for his play by giving him a massive extension before prices get too high, per Jeremy Fowler.
Chris Jones gets update that no Chiefs fan wants to hear before Super Bowl
While guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid will be the headliners for the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to Super Bowl 57, defensive lineman Chris Jones should be up there, too. His talent will be crucial as the Chiefs look to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones is the keystone to the Chiefs […] The post Chris Jones gets update that no Chiefs fan wants to hear before Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid picks Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs over Eagles in Super Bowl
There are a few things 76ers superstar Joel Embiid could do to tarnish his reputation in Philadelphia. On that shortlist could be the Sixers star picking the Eagles to lose to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. ClutchPoints’ Sixers beat reporter Sam DiGiovanni asked Embiid who he believes will win...
Eagles’ Gardner Minshew vocal on copying Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes can’t be replicated but the Philadelphia Eagles needed Gardner Minshew to do his best. As the scout team quarterback, the Eagles needed to get as familiar as possible with how Mahomes plays ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes himself was reportedly great...
Trevor Lawrence reveals who he wants to see win Super Bowl 57
It is not uncommon for a sports team to cheer for the team that eliminated them in the playoffs, and that’s exactly the case with Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Super Bowl LVII. Although Lawrence made it clear in a latter to Jags fans that he would...
RUMOR: Why Alabama’s Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator
Alabama football coach Nick Saban seems to believe that new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees can help the Crimson Tide thrive without a star quarterback. Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees to be the Alabama offensive coordinator for the 2023 college football season, following the departure of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Saban was impressed with how the former Notre Dame OC was able to tweak the Fighting Irish offense, depending on which player was under center, according to ESPN.
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP
The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
Patrick Mahomes hypes up Chiefs fans for Super Bowl 57 with 2-word tweet
As if Kanas City Chiefs fans aren’t hyped up enough for Super Bowl 57, quarterback Patrick Mahomes fueled the expectations for the game even more on Saturday. Mahomes is clearly just as excited as everyone else about their showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he showed just that as he took to Twitter to share how he’s feeling. He sent out a two-word tweet that reads “1 more” along with a clock emoji. Accompanying the tweet is a hype reel with Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” as its background music.
Charles Barkley reveals massive Super Bowl 57 bet on Eagles vs. Chiefs
Charles Barkley thinks the Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, and he’s ready to put his money on it. The NBA icon revealed as much in his recent appearance on The Steam Room, sharing his support for the Eagles while also detailing his plans for the Super Bowl. Chuck said he thinks he’s pulling an all-nighter after the Super Bowl–maybe because he expects to celebrate his win?
Alabama football’s epic hype video, message to Jalen Hurts before Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts received an epic hype video and message from Alabama football ahead of the Super Bowl, per the Alabama football Twitter account. “It’s not about where you came from, it’s about where you’re 𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜.” From two Crimson schools, good luck in the Super Bowl @JalenHurts!”
Ravens GM details Lamar Jackson reason for not spending for WR in offseason
Will Lamar Jackson be staying with the Baltimore Ravens? That’s the question that’s on the mind of most NFL fans entering the offseason. After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension, both parties decided to continue talks after the season. There are other pressing matters for Baltimore, though: their lack of true WR1 talent has hurt them a lot over the course of Jackson’s career. Speaking to reporters, Ravens GM Eric deCosta talked about why Lamar Jackson makes that a tricky endeavor for the front office, per Jamison Henley.
RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move
The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has played his whole career with the club, but there are questions centered around his future prospects of continuing to do so. As the Vikings look to clear cap space, Thielen’s contract looks to be on the hook for restructuring, and if an agreement can’t be reached, it could […] The post Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team
San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel recently spoke on the impact of losing Jimmy Garoppolo, who will officially be leaving the Bay Area this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the team the QB won’t be back in 2023. Via USA Today: “Kyle came out and said there’s no scenario where Jimmy will […] The post Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors news: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green name-dropped by arena workers for reason fans will love
Stephen Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter of all time. Beyond his awe-inspiring skills on the basketball court, however, the Golden State Warriors superstar is also a real-life MVP. Just as the arena workers around the NBA. League insider Shaun Powell of NBA.com recently dropped some random information...
