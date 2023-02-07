ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year

Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Eagles prepared to drop 8-figure bag on Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After the team traded for AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles QB had an incredible season. His ability to pressure defenses with his legs and his arm make him a true threat. Ahead of their Super Bowl game, it seems like Philly is ready to reward Hurts for his play by giving him a massive extension before prices get too high, per Jeremy Fowler.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Chris Jones gets update that no Chiefs fan wants to hear before Super Bowl

While guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid will be the headliners for the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to Super Bowl 57, defensive lineman Chris Jones should be up there, too. His talent will be crucial as the Chiefs look to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones is the keystone to the Chiefs […] The post Chris Jones gets update that no Chiefs fan wants to hear before Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Why Alabama’s Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator

Alabama football coach Nick Saban seems to believe that new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees can help the Crimson Tide thrive without a star quarterback. Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees to be the Alabama offensive coordinator for the 2023 college football season, following the departure of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Saban was impressed with how the former Notre Dame OC was able to tweak the Fighting Irish offense, depending on which player was under center, according to ESPN.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP

The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes hypes up Chiefs fans for Super Bowl 57 with 2-word tweet

As if Kanas City Chiefs fans aren’t hyped up enough for Super Bowl 57, quarterback Patrick Mahomes fueled the expectations for the game even more on Saturday. Mahomes is clearly just as excited as everyone else about their showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he showed just that as he took to Twitter to share how he’s feeling. He sent out a two-word tweet that reads “1 more” along with a clock emoji. Accompanying the tweet is a hype reel with Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” as its background music.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley reveals massive Super Bowl 57 bet on Eagles vs. Chiefs

Charles Barkley thinks the Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, and he’s ready to put his money on it. The NBA icon revealed as much in his recent appearance on The Steam Room, sharing his support for the Eagles while also detailing his plans for the Super Bowl. Chuck said he thinks he’s pulling an all-nighter after the Super Bowl–maybe because he expects to celebrate his win?
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Ravens GM details Lamar Jackson reason for not spending for WR in offseason

Will Lamar Jackson be staying with the Baltimore Ravens? That’s the question that’s on the mind of most NFL fans entering the offseason. After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension, both parties decided to continue talks after the season. There are other pressing matters for Baltimore, though: their lack of true WR1 talent has hurt them a lot over the course of Jackson’s career. Speaking to reporters, Ravens GM Eric deCosta talked about why Lamar Jackson makes that a tricky endeavor for the front office, per Jamison Henley.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move

The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
ClutchPoints

Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has played his whole career with the club, but there are questions centered around his future prospects of continuing to do so. As the Vikings look to clear cap space, Thielen’s contract looks to be on the hook for restructuring, and if an agreement can’t be reached, it could […] The post Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team

San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel recently spoke on the impact of losing Jimmy Garoppolo, who will officially be leaving the Bay Area this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the team the QB won’t be back in 2023. Via USA Today: “Kyle came out and said there’s no scenario where Jimmy will […] The post Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy