Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta released $50,000 in funds to help Atlanta’s oldest residents. City leaders say the life-changing money is one answer to the metro’s affordable housing crisis. The funds will benefit Atlanta nonprofit HouseProud, which helps Atlanta seniors and veterans with...
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta named top real estate market to watch in 2023 by National Association of Realtors

Atlanta is the top real estate market to watch in the country this year, according to the National Association of Realtors. The association, which represents 1.5 million members in residential and commercial real estate, selected the Top 10 markets to watch in their report: On the Horizon: Markets to Watch in 2023 and Beyond. The […] The post Atlanta named top real estate market to watch in 2023 by National Association of Realtors appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta

Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds

Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
The Best Singles Bars in Atlanta for Actually Meeting Someone

You may not have met your future significant other just yet, but there are plenty of places in Atlanta to find someone new. Notable bars like The St. Regis and Ponce City Market’s 12 Cocktail provide an upscale vibe when you’re feeling classy, while spots like Johnny’s Hideaway are go-to establishments when you want to let loose and have an old-fashioned good time. Here are the best spots in the city of singles.
Rough Draft Atlanta

7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Rough Draft Atlanta

After-dark event to light up Oakland Cemetery

Local artists, craft cocktails and live music will fill the 172-year-old Oakland Cemetery this spring as the Historic Oakland Foundation hosts its annual after-dark event. “We’re so excited for the return of this signature event this year with a theme close to our hearts: trees,” said Sandy White, Historic Oakland Foundation’s director of adult programming. […] The post After-dark event to light up Oakland Cemetery appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Mount Berry Mall | Shopping mall in Rome, Georgia

Mount Berry Mall, also known as Mount Berry Square, is a one-level enclosed shopping mall located in Rome, Georgia. It is the only enclosed mall in the city. Opened in 1991, the mall features Belk and Dunham's Sports as its anchor stores. The mall is managed by Hull Storey Gibson.
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
Sweetwater 420 Fest relocates while Shaky Knees stays mum on allowing guns

Atlanta music festival woes continue in 2023 with the announcement that Sweetwater 420 Fest is scaling back, potentially because of Georgia gun laws. The massive music event at Centennial Olympic Park that touted jam bands like Widespread Panic and String Cheese Incident will now transition to a decidedly more modest experience at Sweetwater Brewery with a folk, Americana lineup.
Rough Draft Atlanta

Chattahoochee River park to increase trail mileage

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area will be able to continue major redesigns to the park’s trail network after receiving approval for its Comprehensive Trails Management Plan Environmental Assessment. Major redesigns will increase trail mileage, improve physical and social sustainability, and better protect park resources, according to a press release from the CRNRA. Park staff […] The post Chattahoochee River park to increase trail mileage appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
Downed trees, heavy winds cause damage across north Georgia

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are working to clean up trees, debris, and downed power lines after a storm moved through the north Georgia area overnight. Trees fell down at an apartment complex Tucker North Lake Manor Apartments off Lawrenceville Highway. Multiple trees damaged cars in the parking lot after falling over.
