Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Why Atlanta is a Thriving Hub for Business and InvestmentInformed InsightAtlanta, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta released $50,000 in funds to help Atlanta’s oldest residents. City leaders say the life-changing money is one answer to the metro’s affordable housing crisis. The funds will benefit Atlanta nonprofit HouseProud, which helps Atlanta seniors and veterans with...
Atlanta named top real estate market to watch in 2023 by National Association of Realtors
Atlanta is the top real estate market to watch in the country this year, according to the National Association of Realtors. The association, which represents 1.5 million members in residential and commercial real estate, selected the Top 10 markets to watch in their report: On the Horizon: Markets to Watch in 2023 and Beyond. The […] The post Atlanta named top real estate market to watch in 2023 by National Association of Realtors appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Gridlock Guy: Breaking down Atlanta’s top bottlenecks
Traffic rankings are intriguing and allow us to comparatively quantify our suffering, but they are also fickle. Differen...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta
Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
capitalbnews.org
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds
Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
Thrillist
The Best Singles Bars in Atlanta for Actually Meeting Someone
You may not have met your future significant other just yet, but there are plenty of places in Atlanta to find someone new. Notable bars like The St. Regis and Ponce City Market’s 12 Cocktail provide an upscale vibe when you’re feeling classy, while spots like Johnny’s Hideaway are go-to establishments when you want to let loose and have an old-fashioned good time. Here are the best spots in the city of singles.
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Here’s why the City of Atlanta is sending $10 million of COVID-19 funds to Washington
The Mayor's Office told Channel 2 Action News a major reason they are sending the money is because the hardships caused by COVID-19 diminished in late 2022.
After-dark event to light up Oakland Cemetery
Local artists, craft cocktails and live music will fill the 172-year-old Oakland Cemetery this spring as the Historic Oakland Foundation hosts its annual after-dark event. “We’re so excited for the return of this signature event this year with a theme close to our hearts: trees,” said Sandy White, Historic Oakland Foundation’s director of adult programming. […] The post After-dark event to light up Oakland Cemetery appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
tourcounsel.com
Mount Berry Mall | Shopping mall in Rome, Georgia
Mount Berry Mall, also known as Mount Berry Square, is a one-level enclosed shopping mall located in Rome, Georgia. It is the only enclosed mall in the city. Opened in 1991, the mall features Belk and Dunham's Sports as its anchor stores. The mall is managed by Hull Storey Gibson.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
North Georgia residents dealt with downed trees, power outages Sunday
Crews across the region are still working on surveying the damage.
Monroe Local News
Get your spring plants at the Gwinnett County UGA Extention 2023 Plant Sale Fundraiser
Shop more than 50 varieties of flowering and fruit plants that thrive in Georgia soil at UGA Extension Gwinnett’s annual Plant Sale Fundraiser to benefit 4-H and Master Gardener projects. This year’s diverse selection ranges from blueberries, peaches, and plums to dogwoods, gardenias, and hydrangeas. Preorder by mail...
wabe.org
Sweetwater 420 Fest relocates while Shaky Knees stays mum on allowing guns
Atlanta music festival woes continue in 2023 with the announcement that Sweetwater 420 Fest is scaling back, potentially because of Georgia gun laws. The massive music event at Centennial Olympic Park that touted jam bands like Widespread Panic and String Cheese Incident will now transition to a decidedly more modest experience at Sweetwater Brewery with a folk, Americana lineup.
Massive fire gutted a tire shop and a neighboring restaurant in Paulding Co
As the fire was being extinguished, hot spots sparked a second fire, bringing fire crews back to the scene.
Kevin Gillespie on Finding New Opportunities in Revival Tragedy
The acclaimed restaurateur and Top Chef says that finding a new location for Revival will allow the business to capitalize on some of the things they’ve learned over the years.
Chattahoochee River park to increase trail mileage
The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area will be able to continue major redesigns to the park’s trail network after receiving approval for its Comprehensive Trails Management Plan Environmental Assessment. Major redesigns will increase trail mileage, improve physical and social sustainability, and better protect park resources, according to a press release from the CRNRA. Park staff […] The post Chattahoochee River park to increase trail mileage appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta will lose major music festival due to security and gun control issues
The same concern led to the cancellation of last year’s Music Midtown Festival in Piedmont Park.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Downed trees, heavy winds cause damage across north Georgia
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are working to clean up trees, debris, and downed power lines after a storm moved through the north Georgia area overnight. Trees fell down at an apartment complex Tucker North Lake Manor Apartments off Lawrenceville Highway. Multiple trees damaged cars in the parking lot after falling over.
Comments / 0