FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMOV
Local family, organizations drumming up support for victims of earthquake in Turkey, Syria
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local St. Louis-area family and organization are raising money and collecting items for victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Gizem and Kevin Sullivan, who live in St. Charles County, are raising funds for Gizem’s family, who survived the earthquake in the province of Hatay in Eastern Turkey. Gizem told News 4 her family traveled to Izmir in Western Turkey to stay with family. Gizem’s husband, Kevin, started a GoFundMe to support her family.
KMOV
East St. Louis mayoral candidate accuses city official of breaking campaign laws
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis mayoral candidate is accusing a current city official of violating Illinois campaign laws. During a campaign rally Saturday, East St. Louis mayoral candidate Marie Franklin said City of East St. Louis clerk Debra Tidwell broke state law by passing out campaign contribution flyers using the city’s letterhead.
Mayor Jones: Proposals to change control of St. Louis police ‘a slap in the face’
Mayor Tishaura Jones is strongly opposed to a bill proposing a scenario through which a board of police commissioners would oversee the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
St. Louis aldermen to invite law enforcement to meet about raids
A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI.
kcur.org
Why St. Louis County quietly removed a memorial to ‘white colonists’
In 1955, a sign was erected in Clayton, Missouri, that recounted the history of the founding of St. Louis County. According to the sign, that history began when the county was “first visited by white colonists” in the early 1700s. In November 2022, the sign was gone. It...
KMOV
Local nonprofit carrying on George Washington Carver’s legacy
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri native Dr. George Washington Carver revolutionized America’s agriculture. Carver was born into slavery before it was abolished. He is one of the most prominent Black scientists of the 20th Century. His love for nature led him on a path of inspiring generations to come.
KMOV
Bill to appoint special prosecutor passes Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV) – The Missouri House of Representatives passed the special prosecutor bill Thursday. The bill passed 109-35, but an emergency clause that would have pushed up the effective date if the Senate passed the bill was not passed. Last month, Rep. Lane Roberts (R-Joplin) presented House Bill...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about raids against Black community today
A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about …. A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. What effect could the proposed changes to statute …. Missouri lawmakers could be making changes to the statute...
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
KMOV
Proposed changes to ward capital allocation stalls among St. Louis lawmakers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to move forward with keeping ward capital funds equally distributed among alderpersons when wards get cut in half this spring. On Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen voted 18-6 to leave out changes to ward capital. The board considered allocating...
KMOV
MO attorney general launches investigation into St. Louis transgender center, alleging it harms children
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, alleging staff there have harmed hundreds of kids. Bailey launched the investigation two weeks ago after a whistleblower who worked there as a case manager...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
Man shot as robbers confront 7 people in Downtown St. Louis
One man was shot as robbers confronted a group of seven people Friday evening in Downtown St. Louis.
VIDEO: Bold Catalytic Converter Thief Strikes Outside Schnucks in Broad Daylight
Victim says she waited 2.5 hours for police to show up
stljewishlight.org
Remember Central Hardware? How the Jewish family behind the empire left their mark on St. Louis
The St. Louis central corridor in the early 1900s bustled. The Louisiana Purchase Exposition was winding down, business was booming and, as employees needed reliable transportation, streetcar lines were expanding. The streetcar workers used pickaxes, sledgehammers and other tools that often deteriorated after a grueling day laying track. Often they...
Building collapses near I-70 in north St. Louis
A building at 927 Tyler has collapsed.
KMOV
St. Louis couple reflects on Valentine’s Day and love while living with Alzheimer’s
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Valentine’s Day is coming up, and it’s a holiday filled with chocolates, flowers and lots of love. St. Louis couple Dan Flynn and Marsha Callender are showing people how important it is to show your partner you love them every day. “I often...
Two dead in south St. Louis County house fire
Two adults died Wednesday morning in a south St. Louis County house fire.
St. Louis Woman Whose Racist Hammer Attack Went Viral Is Now Charged
A warrant for Judy Kline's arrest had languished in a "non-urgent" box, the Circuit Attorney said
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln's birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic
Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest...
