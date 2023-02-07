ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiloh, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMOV

Local family, organizations drumming up support for victims of earthquake in Turkey, Syria

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local St. Louis-area family and organization are raising money and collecting items for victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Gizem and Kevin Sullivan, who live in St. Charles County, are raising funds for Gizem’s family, who survived the earthquake in the province of Hatay in Eastern Turkey. Gizem told News 4 her family traveled to Izmir in Western Turkey to stay with family. Gizem’s husband, Kevin, started a GoFundMe to support her family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local nonprofit carrying on George Washington Carver’s legacy

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri native Dr. George Washington Carver revolutionized America’s agriculture. Carver was born into slavery before it was abolished. He is one of the most prominent Black scientists of the 20th Century. His love for nature led him on a path of inspiring generations to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Bill to appoint special prosecutor passes Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV) – The Missouri House of Representatives passed the special prosecutor bill Thursday. The bill passed 109-35, but an emergency clause that would have pushed up the effective date if the Senate passed the bill was not passed. Last month, Rep. Lane Roberts (R-Joplin) presented House Bill...
MISSOURI STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
stljewishlight.org

Remember Central Hardware? How the Jewish family behind the empire left their mark on St. Louis

The St. Louis central corridor in the early 1900s bustled. The Louisiana Purchase Exposition was winding down, business was booming and, as employees needed reliable transportation, streetcar lines were expanding. The streetcar workers used pickaxes, sledgehammers and other tools that often deteriorated after a grueling day laying track. Often they...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln's birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic

Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest...
ILLINOIS STATE

