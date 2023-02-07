ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local St. Louis-area family and organization are raising money and collecting items for victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Gizem and Kevin Sullivan, who live in St. Charles County, are raising funds for Gizem’s family, who survived the earthquake in the province of Hatay in Eastern Turkey. Gizem told News 4 her family traveled to Izmir in Western Turkey to stay with family. Gizem’s husband, Kevin, started a GoFundMe to support her family.

