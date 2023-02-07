ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impressions of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes were a hot topic at Super Bowl Opening Night

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

One thing you can count on at the Super Bowl Opening Night festivities: any question can be asked to anyone.

There’s no shortage of oddities at the event, and ahead of Super Bowl LIV, former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill went viral for his imitation of quarterback Patrick Mahomes .

On Monday night, Mahomes impressions were once again a hot topic, this time at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night. Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave insights on how to mimic the star quarterback.

Alas, Reid wouldn’t do the impression on Monday night.

Tight end Travis Kelce , however, did give it a shot, and he gave reporters a tip on how to channel Mahomes’ voice.

Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders didn’t do an impression of Mahomes’ voice. But if you’ve watched enough Chiefs games, you’ll recognize his imitation of Mahomes wanting the next play call from the sidelines.

Aaron Ladd of KSHB-TV (Ch. 41) shared this clip from Opening Night.

