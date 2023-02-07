ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Two arrested after Rankin County deputies find 44 kilos of cocaine inside vehicle

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found 44 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a vehicle.

Investigators said a deputy made a traffic stop on Monday, February 6 on Interstate 20. The deputy stopped a Ford passenger van for a traffic violation. According to investigators, the deputy became suspicious of the discrepancies in the stories of the passenger and driver and requested a K-9 deputy.

When the K-9 arrived at the scene, investigators said the dog alerted on the vehicle. Deputies said they discovered 44 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were placed under arrest for aggravated trafficking. The driver was identified as Mario Robledo-Jaurigi, and the passenger was identified as Fernando S. Arcuri.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frhjC_0kfFKIx300
    Mario Robledo-Jaurigi (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20G01g_0kfFKIx300
    Fernando S. Arcuri (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHl8G_0kfFKIx300
    (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Both suspects were taken to the Rankin County Jail until their initial appearance in court.

