Siskiyou County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Roadway closed in Weed due to overturned big rig on Saturday

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 says that SIS 97 from Main Street to the junction of State Route 265 in Weed is closed on Saturday. The roadway is closed due to an overturned big rig and downed power lines. This is a developing story. Action News Now will...
WEED, CA
KDRV

Expect delays driving south on I-5

MEDFORD,Ore-- the Oregon Department of Transportation says a car crash has happened on Interstate 5 near the Rogue Valley Mall and Target around 6pm. O-Dot says drivers should expect at least a 20 minute delay- -and it is asking drivers to slow down as workers try to clear the area.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER STORM WATCH STARTS MONDAY ABOVE 1,500 FEET

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon above 1,500 feet for much of the region. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow is possible above 1,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are possible over populated and traveled areas with up to 12 inches possible over high remote terrain. Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour over exposed high terrain.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Fire breaks out at Bear Creek Park playground overnight

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department says it is currently investigating the cause of a fire early Thursday morning at Bear Creek Park playground. According to police, calls came in just after 1 a.m. Thursday about a fire on the play structure at Bear Creek Park. Witnesses in the...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

BLM project to improve wildfire resilience in two Josephine County communities

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Two Josephine County communities are getting attention from the federal Bureau of Land Management to improve wildfire resilience. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today issued its “decision to promote safe wildfire response, develop fire resilient lands, and create habitat for special status species” for a project near Murphy and Williams, Oregon, both south of Grants Pass.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 2/10 – Fire Investigation at Bear Creek Park Playground, Forestland Classification Process Continues in Jackson County

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On February 9, 2023 at approximately 1:01 a.m., a citizen called Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon to report a fire on the play structure at Bear Creek Park. The Medford Fire Department responded quickly to the scene and began working to extinguish the fire. Medford Police Officers also responded to assist.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kpic

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Investigation underway after man assaulted in Medford

OREGON — Officers with the Medford Police Department responded to the 400 block of Boardman Street Friday night, after a female in distress called 911 reporting that there were people at her home to kill her brother. The police department reported that the female informed them the people who...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Medford Police are investigating weekend street fight and assault

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A weekend fight is leaving a man with a head injury and leaving police with an assault to investigate today. Medford police say a woman reported her brother was under attack last night around 10pm. Medford Police Department (MPD) says other callers reported about eight people street fighting around 400 Boardman Street.
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Suspect tries to rob Purple Parrot, detained by customers before arrest

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says one person has been arrested after a robbery at the Purple Parrot Thursday evening. According to police, Michael McEwen, 30, entered the business and demanded money. When the employee refused, McEwen walked behind the county with his hand in his coat pocket, alluding to pointing a gun.
KDRV

Black-owned businesses in the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. -- When it comes to Black-owned businesses, it has grown above pre-pandemic levels since 2021. Blooming Blackberry is one business on 3132 State Street in Jackson county. The business focuses on Reiki. It is a Japanese technique that is used as a form of healing, reducing stress and trauma.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Suspect in custody after Medford standoff

Suspect in the domestic disturbance is identified as 27-year-old, Edward Valdez. Medford Police were dispatched to a residence just before 5:30 p.m. Monday evening for a domestic dispute in the 1600 block of Ivy Circle. According to Medford Police, the suspect's mother had called and reported her son arrived at the home and began to threaten her and that he was going to use a firearm. Once the mother had called police, she left the residence.
MEDFORD, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kpic

Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...

