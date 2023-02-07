Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Roadway closed in Weed due to overturned big rig on Saturday
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 says that SIS 97 from Main Street to the junction of State Route 265 in Weed is closed on Saturday. The roadway is closed due to an overturned big rig and downed power lines. This is a developing story. Action News Now will...
KDRV
Expect delays driving south on I-5
MEDFORD,Ore-- the Oregon Department of Transportation says a car crash has happened on Interstate 5 near the Rogue Valley Mall and Target around 6pm. O-Dot says drivers should expect at least a 20 minute delay- -and it is asking drivers to slow down as workers try to clear the area.
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER STORM WATCH STARTS MONDAY ABOVE 1,500 FEET
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon above 1,500 feet for much of the region. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow is possible above 1,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are possible over populated and traveled areas with up to 12 inches possible over high remote terrain. Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour over exposed high terrain.
KTVL
Fire breaks out at Bear Creek Park playground overnight
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department says it is currently investigating the cause of a fire early Thursday morning at Bear Creek Park playground. According to police, calls came in just after 1 a.m. Thursday about a fire on the play structure at Bear Creek Park. Witnesses in the...
KDRV
BLM project to improve wildfire resilience in two Josephine County communities
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Two Josephine County communities are getting attention from the federal Bureau of Land Management to improve wildfire resilience. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today issued its “decision to promote safe wildfire response, develop fire resilient lands, and create habitat for special status species” for a project near Murphy and Williams, Oregon, both south of Grants Pass.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 2/10 – Fire Investigation at Bear Creek Park Playground, Forestland Classification Process Continues in Jackson County
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On February 9, 2023 at approximately 1:01 a.m., a citizen called Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon to report a fire on the play structure at Bear Creek Park. The Medford Fire Department responded quickly to the scene and began working to extinguish the fire. Medford Police Officers also responded to assist.
kpic
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
KTVL
Investigation underway after man assaulted in Medford
OREGON — Officers with the Medford Police Department responded to the 400 block of Boardman Street Friday night, after a female in distress called 911 reporting that there were people at her home to kill her brother. The police department reported that the female informed them the people who...
KDRV
Medford Police are investigating weekend street fight and assault
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A weekend fight is leaving a man with a head injury and leaving police with an assault to investigate today. Medford police say a woman reported her brother was under attack last night around 10pm. Medford Police Department (MPD) says other callers reported about eight people street fighting around 400 Boardman Street.
KCBY
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
KTVL
20 percent of Olsrud Community Playground, a dozen personalized fence pickets burned down
MEDFORD, Ore. — After 20 percent of the Olsrud Community Playground and approximately a dozen personalized fence pickets were burned down at Bear Creek Park, the Medford Parks and Recreation Department announced it will begin to clear the debris next week. An arson investigation is underway by the Medford...
KDRV
Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team takes down 33% more illegal grow sites in 2022
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Today, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) released data from their search warrants during 2022, and they say they took down 33% more sites than last year. Last year, JMET executed search warrants on 69 illegal marijuana cultivation operations in the county, which they say...
kpic
Suspect tries to rob Purple Parrot, detained by customers before arrest
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says one person has been arrested after a robbery at the Purple Parrot Thursday evening. According to police, Michael McEwen, 30, entered the business and demanded money. When the employee refused, McEwen walked behind the county with his hand in his coat pocket, alluding to pointing a gun.
Alleyway Activation Project Continues downtown Klamath Falls
In 2022 Healthy Klamath was able to install 4 beautiful pieces of art on the exterior wall of a building downtown thanks to the AARP 2022 Community Challenge grant. Due to the success of this initial project, we are excited to announce that in 2023 we plan to continue these beautification efforts!
KDRV
Black-owned businesses in the Rogue Valley
MEDFORD, Ore. -- When it comes to Black-owned businesses, it has grown above pre-pandemic levels since 2021. Blooming Blackberry is one business on 3132 State Street in Jackson county. The business focuses on Reiki. It is a Japanese technique that is used as a form of healing, reducing stress and trauma.
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka City Council approves contentious housing expansion plan. What that could mean
Yreka took a first step at easing its housing shortage, approving a housing plan to make infill and higher-density developments easier to achieve, as well as efforts to smooth the way for worker and more affordable housing. “This is something that’s huge. But it’s also a huge development for our...
KTVL
Suspect in custody after Medford standoff
Suspect in the domestic disturbance is identified as 27-year-old, Edward Valdez. Medford Police were dispatched to a residence just before 5:30 p.m. Monday evening for a domestic dispute in the 1600 block of Ivy Circle. According to Medford Police, the suspect's mother had called and reported her son arrived at the home and began to threaten her and that he was going to use a firearm. Once the mother had called police, she left the residence.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Kidnapping, torture suspect evaded arrest with help from woman: Court docs
Grants Pass Police have accused a woman in Wolf Creek of helping a kidnapping suspect evade police by offering transportation and helping conceal evidence.
kpic
Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
Comments / 0