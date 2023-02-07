Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Christensen Obituary
Tom H. Christensen, age 90, of Anita, IA, passed away at his residence in Anita under brief hospice care on Thursday, February 09, 2023. Tom was the beloved husband of the late Althea Joanne Christensen of Anita. A full obituary will be published once complete. Arrangements are pending with the...
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie
WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
David Miller Obituary
Funeral Services for 73 year old David Miller of Harlan will be Saturday, February 11th at 11AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be Friday, February 10th from 5PM to 7PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Harlan Cemetery. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
UPDATE: Deceased person found yesterday was missing Council Bluffs woman
Janet Lee North, 55, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino. North has health issues that require medical care.
Trooper McCreedy Discusses License Plate Violation
(Denison) Iowa Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy, appearing on the KSOM Morning Show, talks about four things motorists may not be aware of when licensing plate violations. Trooper McCreedy says the state of Iowa issues two plates per vehicle, and vehicle owners are legally required...
fox42kptm.com
CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
klkntv.com
Seventh person arrested in killing of Fremont teen in Council Bluffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police have arrested their seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Tucker Dobberstein. The Council Bluffs Police Department says Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested in Louisiana. Officers with the Shreveport Police Department contacted authorities in Iowa on Feb. 2, informing them of the arrest.
Adel police officer hears gunshots, finds dead male in middle of intersection
ADEL, Iowa — Police are investigating an overnight death in Adel. Officials shut down one of the main intersections as part of the investigation, where the highways meet at Nile Kinnick Drive and Greene Street just after 2:47 Wednesday morning. “My officer who had heard a series of gunshots from his location. Upon responding to […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Suspects Arrested in Alleged Casino Incident in Jefferson
Two suspects have been arrested and charged for an alleged January incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 42-year-old Brandon Svaleson of Boone won a jackpot of $1,231 from a slot machine on January 15th at 4:46pm. However, 31-year-old Katie Wisecup of Ames was playing on a machine next to Svaleson and slid to his machine and tried to claim the winnings.
Atlantic man arrested on warrants for narcotics related offenses
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Gage Mundorf, of Atlantic, on January 27th on several warrants for controlled substance and narcotics related offenses. Mundorf was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. All criminal charges...
KCCI.com
Police investigating possible attempted robbery at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating a possible attempted robbery at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store on Wednesday. The store is located on East Hickman Road. Police say the suspect entered the store with his hand in his pocket, approached the clerk and asked for money. No weapon was visible, police say.
UPDATE: Council Bluffs police find 33-year-old man dead
The Council Bluffs Police Department says that have found a missing 33-year-old man dead at Lake Manawa Park.
Comments / 0