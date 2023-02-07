Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Riot wants to ‘trim some power’ from junglers, teases midseason changes to LoL enchanter items and mages in mid lane
Over the last month, the League of Legends scene has been treated to one of the most diverse metas in a long time, especially in the bottom lane, where multiple unique champions have been drafted in regions around the world. In a new Quick Gameplay Thoughts post, Riot Games addressed...
dotesports.com
Challenge the MTG Standard meta with Abzan Multiplicative Legendaries
New Standard Magic: The Gathering meta decks are flooding the Constructed format through the launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, with Abzan Multiplicative Legendaries able to challenge the Simic Toxic Rotpriest decks. The launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One has shifted the best-of-one and best-of-three MTG meta, from...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 fans’ devotion to the game makes developer regret a decision
Dota 2’s journey hit a significant milestone this month, with over seven billion matches played. However, the developer who helped Valve engineer the match tracking system never could have imagined the astronomical growth of the game, causing his original estimate to fall far short. During the initial design process,...
dotesports.com
How much rizz does your Overwatch 2 main have? Rating heroes based on new Valentine’s Day voice lines
For the first time since the franchise’s 2016 release, the Overwatch team is embracing love by creating an event all about Valentine’s Day. The Ultimate Valentine’s Day event runs from Feb. 14 to Feb. 28 and comes with a bonus dating simulator in the form of Loverwatch.
dotesports.com
A planned Valkyrie nerf might not make it into Apex Legends season 16
Apex Legends season 16 is set to bring major changes to the game, including tons of balance changes that will almost certainly shift the meta. Some things might not change from this season to the next, however, such as Valkyrie’s longtime domination of the Apex Games. Valkyrie has remained...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 voice actor seemingly leaks The International 2023’s date and location
Valve is pretty systematic when it comes to announcing events for its esports, which typically leads to fans waiting until the end of the Dota Pro Circuit to hear details about The International. Though, even without any official news about The International 2023 being shared by Valve, a new source has seemingly leaked the location and general date.
dotesports.com
Symmetra’s Ultimate is creating chaos in Overwatch 2 after February nerfs change more than intended
Symmetra may have only gotten a minor change in the recent Overwatch 2 patch notes, but the update—which made changes to her Ultimate ability—has been causing nothing but chaos ever since. In particular, doors, payloads, and other environmental objects seem to be her turret’s kryptonite following the Feb....
dotesports.com
Dota 2 fan proposes a Swift Blink rework that will make Heroes of Newerth players nostalgic
Yesterday, an intriguing proposal sparked discussion among Dota 2 fans to revive the less-popular Blink Dagger iteration, Swift Blink. The proposal suggests granting it a potentially game-breaking mechanic borrowed from a different MOBA title, Heroes of Newerth. The change in question was proposed by a Redditor named “Rowlidot”, adding another...
dotesports.com
Where to use the Mawizeh Power Control Substation key in DMZ
While you can get by with suboptimal loot in a regular Warzone match, doing so will be significantly harder in DMZ. The high-stakes nature of the game mode raises the importance of acquiring quality loot, and there are more than a few ways to get your hands on some valuable equipment.
dotesports.com
The winners and losers of League of Legends Patch 13.3
After the social engineering attack that struck Riot Games in January, League of Legends is finally back on track with patch rollouts. Patch 13.3 which was supposed to release on Feb. 8, but went live on Feb. 9, brought the much-awaited Aurelion Sol rework, quality-of-life adjustments to Annie, and Ahri’s ASU. The patch was topped off with balancing changes to champions that deserve some love like Kayle and tank supports which were pushed out from the support role by Umbral Glaive and Hail of Blade abusers.
dotesports.com
Riot hits Aurelion Sol and Annie with significant hotfix nerfs after recent Patch 13.3 release
It’s only been a couple of days since Aurelion Sol hit League of Legends‘ live servers, but he is already getting some nerfs from Riot Games developers due to his immense power on the Summoner’s Rift. In a new hotfix, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed a...
dotesports.com
Annie rockets to monstrous LoL win rate after 13.3 buffs
Annie was, after almost a full year of mindlessly wandering around Summoner’s Rift and trying to compete with the Yones and Veigos of League of Legends, finally given some love in Patch 13.3. The buffs, which were only supposed to be quality-of-life changes, skyrocketed her win rate. According to...
dotesports.com
Team Liquid welcomes back familiar face as VALORANT content creator
European and North American organization Team Liquid has re-signed Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield, it was announced today. But the “people’s coach” will not return to his former role, which was filled by Emil Sandgren. Instead, Sliggy has joined Team Liquid as a content creator, he announced via his Twitter.
dotesports.com
How the LoL meta could be impacted by Patch 13.3
Riot Games is keeping up its streak of major updates in League of Legends season 13. The previous Patch 13.1 saw important ADC and fighter item changes. Now, the balance team is setting its eyes on the support class while also fine-tuning the jungle meta. Paired with a long list...
dotesports.com
CS:GO breaks 3-year-old player count record following the release of Revolution Case
CS:GO has reached a new record of concurrent players today, boasting a peak of 1,320,219 today, according to a Steam stat site, SteamDB. It beat the previous record by around 12,000 players, set in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had its peak worldwide. Back then, 1,305,714 players were recorded enjoying CS:GO at the same time.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends player shows off Wattson fence tech to easily win fights
When you think of characters that can win one-vs-two or one-vs-three fights in Apex Legends, it’s usually characters like Horizon, Wraith, or Bloodhound, legends with interesting movement abilities and tools at their disposal to help level the playing field against multiple enemies. Wattson isn’t one of those characters. She’s...
dotesports.com
Wolfey Glick is partnering with Twitch to host a massive Pokémon tournament
Former Pokémon World Champion and content creator Wolfe “Wolfey” Glick revealed on Twitter yesterday that he has a “huge potential Pokémon tournament” in the works which is being made a reality by partnering up with Twitch Rivals. If you’ve never heard of Twitch Rivals...
dotesports.com
How to fix stick drift on Xbox One and Series X controllers
Like a lot of hardware, controllers age and start showing signs of tear. While Xbox players can live with a controller with faded colors, a controller stick drifting on its own can cause unwanted problems in games. Stick drift may not be instantly recognizable when actively using the controller, but...
dotesports.com
Forget Warzone, TimTheTatman is infatuated with another Call of Duty game
Call of Duty Mobile may have been released in 2019, but TimTheTatman’s eyes were just opened to the game this week. In a YouTube video posted yesterday, the CoD streaming veteran couldn’t believe what sort of content the mobile game had that was lacking in the console and PC version.
