SAN MATEO – Authorities in San Mateo have arrested a man in connection with the robbery and shooting of a man driving home from his job at a cannabis dispensary late last year.Police said on the afternoon of October 3, the victim left work at an Oakland dispensary. On his way home, he noticed two men in a Volkswagen following him on the San Mateo Bridge. The victim pulled off the freeway and backed his vehicle into a parking spot near the 700 block of Fathom Drive.The suspects then pulled up next to the victim's minivan. As the victim attempted...

