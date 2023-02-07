Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cyclist who died after collision in Union City identified
A cyclist who died after a collision on Jan. 31 has been identified by authorities, according to the Union City Police Department.
Woman dies after being hit by car, U-haul van in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed after she was struck by two vehicles in San Jose early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid, police said. Officers responded to the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road at about 5:39 […]
Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal weekend shooting
SAN JOSE -- A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting last weekend inside an East San Jose home.San Jose police said Anthony Samaro of San Jose was arrested without incident on Feb. 4.According to investigators, officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center on a report of an adult male beginning treated for a gunshot wound at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 3rd.The victim was self-transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way....
Mountain View police searching for hit-and-run driver
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Mountain View police are asking for help in identifying a driver and finding a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman. Shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, multiple 911 callers told dispatchers that a pedestrian was struck by a car on El Camino Real, between Clark and […]
Suspect identified in connection with fatal Sunset District home explosion
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect after a home exploded in the Sunset District Thursday, leaving one person dead. Darron Price, 53, of San Francisco was arrested for manslaughter, manufacturing drugs and two counts of child endangerment. The three-alarm fire broke out in a home in the 1700 block […]
Neighbors react to arrest of suspect, recount day of deadly SF house explosion
We're learning more about the deadly house explosion and fire that rocked a quiet neighborhood in San Francisco's Outer Sunset district this week.
Arrest made in October 2022 shooting
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
Arrest made in San Mateo robbery, shooting of cannabis dispensary worker
SAN MATEO – Authorities in San Mateo have arrested a man in connection with the robbery and shooting of a man driving home from his job at a cannabis dispensary late last year.Police said on the afternoon of October 3, the victim left work at an Oakland dispensary. On his way home, he noticed two men in a Volkswagen following him on the San Mateo Bridge. The victim pulled off the freeway and backed his vehicle into a parking spot near the 700 block of Fathom Drive.The suspects then pulled up next to the victim's minivan. As the victim attempted...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Sunset home explosion; facing manslaughter, drug manufacturing charges
San Francisco Police Department announced an arrest Friday night in the deadly Sunset District home explosion and fire that happened a day earlier. A 53-year-old San Francisco resident is facing charges for manslaughter, child endangerment, and drug manufacturing.
Brentwood police search for 3 at-large robbery suspects
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for three suspects linked to an armed robbery that happened last week, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened on Jan. 30 around 5:52 p.m. at an unnamed business on the 6900 block of Lone Tree Way. Video (above) shows one of the […]
crimevoice.com
Murder Suspect Arrested on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
MARIN CITY — A suspect from Suisun City is under investigation for a recent shooting incident in Marin City. Meanwhile, he was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for an unrelated murder, attempted robbery, and carrying a loaded firearm in Solano County. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves causes thousands in damage to family-run Vallejo deli just to steal $50
VALLEJO, Calif. - Rocio Bedolla said intruders caused thousands of dollars of damage to her store, just to take about $50 from her family-run business. "It’s terrible, you know?" said Bedolla. This happened early Wednesday morning at Guanajuato Grill, Deli, and Bakery off Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo. Bedolla said...
Contra Costa Herald
San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.
Modesto man dies after Fremont's first fatal crash of 2023
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A driver is dead after a car crash Monday night, the Fremont Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. The two-vehicle collision happened around 8:27 p.m. at the intersection of Niles Boulevard and Hillview Drive where one of the drivers had the Fremont Fire Department help him get out of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Fire investigators search for clues behind San Francisco home explosion
SAN FRANCISCO - Fire investigators in San Francisco are still trying to figure out exactly what caused a home in the city’s Sunset neighborhood to burst into flames Thursday morning, killing one person inside. Heavy equipment was brought in on Friday to help fire investigators sift through the remains...
Tesla driver pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Devils Slide cliff plunge
REDWOOD CITY -- A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his wife and two young children by driving off a seaside cliff along Highway 1 pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and domestic violence.A judge ordered Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, held without bail.Patel was seriously injured on Jan. 2 when the car plunged 250 feet off the cliff at Devil's Slide along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco.Firefighters were forced to cut the family -- including Patel's 41-year-old wife, and 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, whose names have not been released -- out of the...
SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
KTVU FOX 2
$10K reward offered in violent death of beloved Oakland baker
OAKLAND, Calif. - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of a well-loved baker in Oakland. Crime Stoppers is offering the reward in hopes of solving the violent case. Jen Angel, the owner of Angel Cakes Bakery near Jack London Square, died...
Pedestrian accident closes El Camino Real in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Eastbound El Camino Real is closed between Clark and Escuela due to a pedestrian versus vehicle accident, according to the Mountain View Police Department. The pedestrian is an elderly woman, police said. She has been transported to the hospital for treatment. The road will remain closed as the investigation into […]
