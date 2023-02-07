Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli says she is ‘over’ her divorce: ‘I’m over the narcissist’
Valerie Bertinelli has opened up about how she has been coping after her divorce from financial planner Tom Vitale was finalised in November.The One Day at a Time star shared her thoughts and feelings in an Instagram video posted on Friday (3 February) and said she underwent an “intensive” physical therapy that works on the body’s connective tissues.“It’s so painful, but there’s a release that happens that’s really helpful,” she said. “I believe that a lot of emotional pain is stored in the body, and I’m doing my best to heal from it in every way – my therapy, my...
Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional as She Opens Up About Healing After Divorce: 'I Am Over It'
"I'm over the narcissist. I'm long over the narcissist," said Valerie Bertinelli in an emotional video about healing following her split from Tom Vitale Valerie Bertinelli is getting candid about her healing journey after divorce. The actress — whose divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale was finalized in November — shared an emotional Instagram video on Friday after a rolfing session and opened up about how she's coping. "It's so painful, but there's a release that happens that's really helpful," Bertinelli, 62, said of the physical therapy involving the body's...
Heidi Klum, 49, Reveals She Has Considered Having a Baby With Husband Tom Kaulitz: ‘I Waited a Long Time’
Not ruling it out. Heidi Klum addressed the possibility of having a child with husband Tom Kaulitz four years after tying the knot. During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, which aired on Thursday, February 2, the model, 49, opened up about whether she has considered expanding her family. "It depends what day it […]
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
Chrissy Teigen Says She's Using Diapers After Her C-Section — Here's Why
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed another addition to their family on Jan. 3, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens. Teigen and Legend have two other children, daughter Luna, born in 2016, and son Miles, born in 2018. In an Instagram post celebrating the birth of her daughter, Teigen wrote, "She's here!...
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter 'Sometimes Feels Sad' After Using Electronics: 'It's Like Sugar'
Jenna Bush Hager believes her digital boundaries are keeping her kids from being overwhelmed by their electronics Jenna Bush Hager is explaining her rules about electronics in her home. Discussing toeing the line between having a disciplined household and a fun household, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts got into discussing boundaries when the mom of three, 41, opened up about setting rules for her three children. "I think kids have more fun when there are boundaries. I feel like it's not so fun when they're ruling the...
‘DWTS’ Pro Maks Chmerkovskiy Opens Up About His MRI Results “Don’t Be Alarmed!”
Dancing With The Stars professional Maks Chmerkovskiy discussed the condition of his lower back with his doctor. Chmerkovskiy gives fans a heads up on the results of a recent MRI scan that he had on his lower back region telling them that there’s “nothing anyone should be worried about” but him.
Heather Rae El Moussa Says She and Tarek Are Staying in 'Private Little Bubble' with Baby Boy
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first baby together on Jan. 31 Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are soaking up special moments with their baby boy before introducing him to the world. The Selling Sunset star, 35, shared a sweet post on Instagram Thursday featuring glimpses at her newborn son, whom she and Tarek welcomed last month, explaining that the couple is staying in their "happy, private little bubble" before sharing more details about their son. "Soaking in all of the sweet and precious moments with our...
Watch Kelly Clarkson burst into a duet with Michael Bolton after he tells her she's the one artist he 'would really love to sing with'
Kelly Clarkson and Michael Bolton performed a duet of Bolton's classic, "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Duet on Cover of Miley Cyrus Hit 'Flowers' — Watch
The couple, who have been married since 1988, tackle the tune and add their own personal touch — a bleating toy goat Talk about a sensational cover! Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick showed off their musical chops in a video rendition of the Miley Cyrus hit "Flowers" posted to Instagram Wednesday. The Mystic River actor, who has released seven albums as part of The Bacon Brothers, teamed up with The Closer star to put their own spin on the power ballad. It's one of the few covers Bacon,...
Eva Amurri Asks If 3 Kids Is 'Hardest Number,' Wonders If It's 'Motherhood's Best Kept Secret'
Eva Amurri is mom to three kids with ex Kyle Martino: sons Mateo, 2, and Major, 6, plus daughter Marlowe, 8 Eva Amurri is sharing her surprise to learn that many moms believe three kids is the "hardest number" as a parent. On Thursday, Amurri took to her Instagram Story to ask followers their thoughts after she heard from a few moms that having three kids was "actually harder than four kids." Amurri is a mom of three, sharing sons Mateo Antoni, 2, and Major James, 6, and daughter...
