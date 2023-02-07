ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Turtle HQ
4d ago

🎵 Long as I remember the rain been comin' down - Clouds of mystery pourin' confusion on the ground - Good men through the ages tryin' to find the sun - And I wonder, still I wonder, who'll stop the rain? 🎵

tourcounsel.com

PlazAmericas | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

PlazAmericas, formerly known as Sharpstown Mall and earlier Sharpstown Center, is a shopping mall located in the Sharpstown development in Greater Sharpstown, Houston, Texas. The mall is located on the northwest corner of Interstate 69/U.S. Route 59 and Bellaire Boulevard. This is the third mall to be built in Houston after Gulfgate Mall opened in 1956 and Meyerland Plaza in 1957, but the first fully air-conditioned mall in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family sues funeral home, sons body left to 'literally rot' during Winter Storm with no embalming

HOUSTON - A Houston area funeral home is being sued by a family after their deceased son's body was treated horrifically following the 2021 Winter Storm. According to a lawsuit, Julietta Guerra is seeking $1,000,000 in monetary relief from her horrific experience with Integrity Funeral Home in south Houston. In a release from Dolcefino Consulting, it says the funeral home left her son, Edward Silva's, body "to literally rot."
HOUSTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Houston

Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District

One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Gunfight leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston between family members

HOUSTON - Authorities in northeast Houston are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting that might have stemmed from a domestic squabble between family members. It happened a little before 11 p.m. Friday when Houston police were called to the 8000 block of Chateau St. That's where investigators said a man was found shot to death.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing Elizabeth Labeaf: Houston girl, 16, last seen Wednesday

HOUSTON - A search is underway for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday evening. According to the missing person's report, Elizabeth Labeaf was last seen leaving the 15200 block of Hillglen Court in an unknown direction. Last contact with Labeaf was just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. She...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Fire burns abandoned home in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Firefighters are battling heavy flames and smoke in an abandoned house in north Houston. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the 11900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive near Antoine Drive. Crews on scene confirmed the property is an older house that was abandoned...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Passenger dies in crash into tree on Richmond Ave. in Houston

HOUSTON - A passenger is dead and a driver is in the hospital after a crash into a tree in southwest Houston, police say. The one-car crash was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of Richmond Avenue near Woodchase Drive. Police say it appears, based on...
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Houston, TX
