4d ago
🎵 Long as I remember the rain been comin' down - Clouds of mystery pourin' confusion on the ground - Good men through the ages tryin' to find the sun - And I wonder, still I wonder, who'll stop the rain? 🎵
Texas' Best "Under the Radar" RestaurantTravel MavenHouston, TX
Houston Methodist Awards $6.8 Million to Underserved Communities in Greater Houston AreaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
cw39.com
Cold front brings storms and falling temps Wednesday, another cold front Friday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase Wednesday as a cold front arrives from the west. Rain will be most widespread between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., then exits eastward by late afternoon. A few storms could briefly reach severe limits in or near Houston...
fox26houston.com
Houston Weather: Showers and storms return to Southeast Texas during middle of the week
HOUSTON - After several really nice days in Houston over the weekend, the clear and dry weather will transition to some soggy days. A cold front will crawl into southeast Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Strong to severe storms and heavy downpours are possible along and ahead of the front, starting Tuesday afternoon.
Houston facing storms, another cold front Tuesday
A cold front should bring rain and thunderstorms to Houston early this week, according to experts.
tourcounsel.com
PlazAmericas | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
PlazAmericas, formerly known as Sharpstown Mall and earlier Sharpstown Center, is a shopping mall located in the Sharpstown development in Greater Sharpstown, Houston, Texas. The mall is located on the northwest corner of Interstate 69/U.S. Route 59 and Bellaire Boulevard. This is the third mall to be built in Houston after Gulfgate Mall opened in 1956 and Meyerland Plaza in 1957, but the first fully air-conditioned mall in Houston.
Heading to 'The Biggest Picnic in Texas' at Memorial Park today to celebrate the new land bridge? Bring a jacket!
HOUSTON — Memorial Park is playing host to “The Biggest Picnic in Texas” today for the official grand opening of the Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie. The community is invited to come and experience the new 100-acre space at the free event taking...
Spring to Become New Home of Summer Moon
This coffee shop is tentatively set to open in time for summer.
Why you should plan a visit to the Houston Botanic Garden
The Houston Botanic Garden offers a nice respite from city life.
fox26houston.com
Family sues funeral home, sons body left to 'literally rot' during Winter Storm with no embalming
HOUSTON - A Houston area funeral home is being sued by a family after their deceased son's body was treated horrifically following the 2021 Winter Storm. According to a lawsuit, Julietta Guerra is seeking $1,000,000 in monetary relief from her horrific experience with Integrity Funeral Home in south Houston. In a release from Dolcefino Consulting, it says the funeral home left her son, Edward Silva's, body "to literally rot."
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Click2Houston.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 150 stores nationwide, including 2 in Houston-area, report says
HOUSTON – Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday unveiled its list of nearly 150 stores that will shutter by the end of this year. Two of the stores listed are from the Houston area:. The Crossing at 518, 2750 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland. Although no specific date has been...
5G towers appearing around Houston area has residents asking questions
The 5G towers are appearing in the area, and you should be on the lookout for more as they need to be closer together to operate at a stronger rate.
Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District
One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
flicksandfood.com
Soul Food Eatery and Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score Big for the Game
Soul Food Eatery & Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game. The bakery and soul food kitchen, Cupcake Kitchen in Houston, offers fans 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular bakery and soul food...
fox26houston.com
Gunfight leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston between family members
HOUSTON - Authorities in northeast Houston are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting that might have stemmed from a domestic squabble between family members. It happened a little before 11 p.m. Friday when Houston police were called to the 8000 block of Chateau St. That's where investigators said a man was found shot to death.
fox26houston.com
Missing Elizabeth Labeaf: Houston girl, 16, last seen Wednesday
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday evening. According to the missing person's report, Elizabeth Labeaf was last seen leaving the 15200 block of Hillglen Court in an unknown direction. Last contact with Labeaf was just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. She...
Houston Zoo on "highest alert" after enclosure is vandalized
Houston Zoo officials are still puzzled about how someone was able to cut a 4-inch gap in a bird enclosure. Catch up quick: Zookeepers found the hole in a mesh enclosure over the brown pelican habitat at the Children's Zoo on Monday afternoon. The gap appeared to be an act...
cw39.com
Fire burns abandoned home in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Firefighters are battling heavy flames and smoke in an abandoned house in north Houston. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the 11900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive near Antoine Drive. Crews on scene confirmed the property is an older house that was abandoned...
fox26houston.com
Passenger dies in crash into tree on Richmond Ave. in Houston
HOUSTON - A passenger is dead and a driver is in the hospital after a crash into a tree in southwest Houston, police say. The one-car crash was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of Richmond Avenue near Woodchase Drive. Police say it appears, based on...
Aggravated Robbery Attempt Thwarted by Armed Hotel Clerk in Houston, Texas
Just look at this fool right here. Look at him. What an idiot. As you can see on the video at the bottom of this article, we have another case of a coward with a gun getting OWNED by a hero with her own gun. Oceans 1. I'm not sure...
