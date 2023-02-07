South American artist trains monkey to use needle gun and lets it draw a symbol on his knee

A South American artist trained a monkey to use a needle gun and let it draw a permanent tattoo on his knee.

Social media influencer Funky Matas trained the animal for just two hours before he let the novice artist give him a one-of-a-kind, yet permanent, tattoo.

The viral video showed the monkey wasn't keen to work for free and so held off showing his artistic flare until two animal trainers coughed up his payment in snacks.

The new tattoo apprentice didn't hold back on the design with the new symbol covering a large area of Funky's knee.

The eager student was recruited randomly by Funky who flew to Mexico, found a man with pet monkeys and a tattoo shop owner crazy enough to let the animal work its magic on the influencer.

While the primate seemed pleased with his work there is definitely some room for improvement because the design was supposed to symbolise Funky's latest NFT - the 'F8' club.

Luckily the monkey's first customer is no stranger to tattoos - the influencer already has more than 220.

While the businessman looked nervous, he was clearly ready to push the boundaries because he currently already holds a record for the most signatures tattooed on his back.

Funky wrote: 'The intention with this tattoo was to create the logo of the NFTs project that I started with my partner Andy Williams, The F8 Club.

'And while the tattoo itself wasn't the best in terms of quality, the event was a fascinating look into the capabilities of these highly intelligent animals.'

After two hours of training and snacks, the little monkey was ready for his debut in the industry and gave it his best shot.

But the stunt sparked debate online with some applauding Funky for showing the world how intelligent monkeys are and others accusing him of using the animal to gain attention.

Funky told reporters that all precautions were taken to guarantee the safety of the monkey and all those involved.