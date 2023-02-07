Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
miamionthecheap.com
Free music festival at Oak Grove Park in Miami Beach
Don’t miss the inaugural ”A Great Day at Oak Grove Park music festival” on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St., Miami, 1-9 p.m. It is free with RSVP and appropriate for all ages. This is a celebration of the diversity of cultures that have made Miami their home, showcasing artists from Haiti and Cuba who have played a key part in shaping this city’s rich musical heritage.
miamionthecheap.com
Free Palo! 20th anniversary concert in Miami Beach
Funky, jazzy salsa with flute, congas, timbales, sax and vocals! Get with North Beach Social to celebrate Grammy-nominated PALO!, Miami’s own legendary Afro-Cuban funk ensemble, at a free 20th-anniversary concert at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Thursday, Feb. 16. Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 8 p.m. It is suitable for all ages. Admission is FREE with RSVP.
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL - No matter where you stay - on the beach or in town - Fort Lauderdale offers plenty of great places to eat, from casual beach bars to elegant fine dining establishments. No matter what style of eater you are after, Fort Lauderdale will surely please your palate.
miamionthecheap.com
Free inaugural Tropic Bound Artists’ Book Fair in Miami
Looking for something different to do? Consider spending the day soaking up the culture with tours of Miami literary arts hot spots around town. Because it’s free. Join a symposium, attend a book signing, or just browse the literary landscape. This inaugural Tropic Bound Artists’ Book Fair is what’s happening Friday-Sunday, Feb. 17-19. Events start at noon on Friday to 6 p.m.; from 10 a.m. on Saturday through 7 p.m.; and on Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It all starts in the Miami Design District at Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami. Fair is free and open to the public. Tickets required for event entrance; see tropicboundfair.eventbrite.com.
The Mermaid Queen to Open in Hollywood
The family behind old local favorite The Taco Spot is making their culinary return
New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery
As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
seminoletribune.org
Coconut Creek casino to host upcoming concerts
COCONUT CREEK — Four concerts are scheduled to be held in March at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s The Stage at Coco. The Beach Boys will bring their surfin’ vibes to the stage March 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. Longtime rock ‘n rollers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts...
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami
Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋
Since Valentines Day is coming up we thought it would be a fun idea to go through our top 10 favorite spots in Miami for a romantic Date night! ❤️. Whether you are celebrating an anniversary or Honeymoon or Valentines day or any special occasion, this list is perfect for both tourists and locals.
WSVN-TV
SoFlo rapper Trina to kick off Rockstarr Music Festival in Wynwood
Here in SoFlo, we love our hometown heroes, and when it comes to music, nobody does it like rap superstar Trina. The Diamond Princess has more than 20 years experience in the music biz, but this weekend, she’s doing something she’s never done before: putting on her own music festival.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lauderhill, FL
Despite only being a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Lauderhill has made a name for itself as an "All-American City." Located in Broward County, it offers a deluge of cultural attractions with historical stories and variations. As it is in the metropolitan area of the fort, it's nearby large urban areas...
Home of the Week: Waldorf-Astoria’s First Miami Penthouse Is So Sky High It Actually Looks Down on Incoming Jets
Any buyer opting for this Downtown Miami penthouse will need a serious head for heights once they move in. Soaring a staggering 1,000 feet above Miami’s shimmering Biscayne Bay, this sprawling, 91st-floor aerie is so high in the sky that it will literally look down at jets on final approach to Miami International. When completed in early 2027, Penthouse 02 will be part of the 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami tower, which will claim the title of the tallest residential building south of New York City. This will be the first time the legendary Waldorf Astoria hospitality brand steps into the Miami...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in...
islandernews.com
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment
File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
WSVN-TV
Parents outraged after children appear in blackface during Black History Month celebration at Miami day care
MIAMI (WSVN) - Parents of children at a Miami day care are outraged after a teacher at the facility caused a major controversy. To celebrate Black History Month, the children’s faces at Studio Kids Little River were painted black. One mother said she doesn’t understand how in 2023, anybody...
fortlauderdale.gov
Pride Parade and Festival Coming to A1A
The Pride of the Americas Parade and Festival is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, along A1A between SE 17th Street and Sunrise Boulevard. Major traffic impacts are expected in and around the area, and traffic may be heavier along the barrier island and on Las Olas Boulevard throughout the weekend.
TMZ.com
Bad Bunny Out of Town Amid Massive Police Presence Near His Restaurant
2:15 PM PT -- Miami PD tells TMZ ... units responded to the address in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, we're told they were notified the suspect could be armed and still in the building -- which spurred a perimeter being set outside. Cops in Miami...
