ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

‘I just said thank you Lord': Benefits resume for Spokane veteran wrongfully declared dead

SPOKANE, Wash. — After weeks of stress and heartbreak, a wrong has been made right for a local veteran. Earlier this week, we brought you a ‘Help Me Hayley’ story of a mix-up with serious consequences for Benny Robinson. In October, Benny’s wife of 57 years, Billie Frances, passed away. When he alerted the military to her death, so his military checks could be adjusted, Benny says he was the one mistakenly marked as deceased.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Empire Health Foundation briefs Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Representatives from the Empire Health Foundation updated the Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope at the council's study session on Thursday. Empire Health Foundation President Zeke Smith touched on a range of topics, including crime, population and the steps that have been taken to move residents into better housing situations.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police arrest 4 in connection to death of 17-year-old in East Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested four suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in East Central Spokane Wednesday evening. Hagen Charbonneau, 18, Sapphire Jespersen, 20, Gavin McGregor, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Thursday, according to court documents. Those documents describe...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

District basketball roundup: Reese Snellman leads Ferris boys in first-round win; Mead girls top Ridgeline to advance

Roundup of Saturday’s high school district tournament action from across Eastern Washington. Ferris 70, Hermiston 57: Reese Snellman scored 17 points, Dylan Skaife added 16 and the fourth-seeded Saxons (16-5) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Bulldogs (7-12) first-round game. Ferris travels to face top-seeded Kennewick on Tuesday. Grant Olsen led...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy