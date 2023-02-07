Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KHQ Right Now
T's Loung on North Monroe in Spokane is ready for the Super Bowl
T's Lounge, a popular dive bar on North Monroe in Spokane, is ready for the Super Bowl. It's one of the biggest food days of the year, so why risk making food at home when you can leave it up to the professionals?
KHQ Right Now
Vandals steal dog tags from Vietnam veterans' memorial in Spokane Valley
A thief stole the dog tags of the Vietnam veterans' memorial in Spokane Valley Thursday evening. David Baird, the director of the Spokane Vet Center, said the theft was "another example of... spitting in the face of these Vietnam veterans."
KHQ Right Now
‘I just said thank you Lord': Benefits resume for Spokane veteran wrongfully declared dead
SPOKANE, Wash. — After weeks of stress and heartbreak, a wrong has been made right for a local veteran. Earlier this week, we brought you a ‘Help Me Hayley’ story of a mix-up with serious consequences for Benny Robinson. In October, Benny’s wife of 57 years, Billie Frances, passed away. When he alerted the military to her death, so his military checks could be adjusted, Benny says he was the one mistakenly marked as deceased.
KHQ Right Now
Truck spills barrels of motor oil near Adams and Sprague in Spokane Valley
A truck carrying motor oil spilled it along the road near the intersection of Adams Road and Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday evening. Traffic impacts weren't significant, and the Department of Ecology is cleaning up the spill.
KHQ Right Now
Empire Health Foundation briefs Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Representatives from the Empire Health Foundation updated the Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope at the council's study session on Thursday. Empire Health Foundation President Zeke Smith touched on a range of topics, including crime, population and the steps that have been taken to move residents into better housing situations.
KHQ Right Now
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
KHQ Right Now
'One more chapter in the history of East Central:' WSDOT removes bridge over I-90 over safety concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Magnolia Street Bridge connected the northern part of Spokane's East Central to its southern portion over I-90 for more than five decades. After one night's work, it's gone. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shared in late January an inspection found the bridge was irreparably...
KHQ Right Now
Police arrest 4 in connection to death of 17-year-old in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have arrested four suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in East Central Spokane Wednesday evening. Hagen Charbonneau, 18, Sapphire Jespersen, 20, Gavin McGregor, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Thursday, according to court documents. Those documents describe...
KHQ Right Now
District basketball roundup: Reese Snellman leads Ferris boys in first-round win; Mead girls top Ridgeline to advance
Roundup of Saturday’s high school district tournament action from across Eastern Washington. Ferris 70, Hermiston 57: Reese Snellman scored 17 points, Dylan Skaife added 16 and the fourth-seeded Saxons (16-5) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Bulldogs (7-12) first-round game. Ferris travels to face top-seeded Kennewick on Tuesday. Grant Olsen led...
KHQ Right Now
Backup Ryan Jackson gives Gonzaga Prep a second-half boost in first-round district win over Hanford; G-prep girls fall to Chiawana
Gonzaga Prep came into the boys District 8 4A tournament as the No. 1 seed. On Friday, in its first-round game against seventh-seeded Hanford, the Bullpups led the entire way but found themselves in an eight-point game midway through the third quarter. Backup junior guard Ryan Jackson hit a big...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga's Julian Strawther comes up clutch again vs. BYU, sparks 88-81 victory
Strawther led No. 16 Gonzaga back from another late-game deficit against the Cougars, hitting a pair of 3-pointers that gave the Zags the lead for good en route to an 88-81 victory Saturday night in front of a packed house at McCarthey Athletic Center. Strawther, whose 3-pointer in the closing...
