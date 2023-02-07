Read full article on original website
KMOV
East St. Louis mayoral candidate accuses city official of breaking campaign laws
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis mayoral candidate is accusing a current city official of violating Illinois campaign laws. During a campaign rally Saturday, East St. Louis mayoral candidate Marie Franklin said City of East St. Louis clerk Debra Tidwell broke state law by passing out campaign contribution flyers using the city’s letterhead.
KMOV
MO attorney general calls for moratorium on puberty blockers for children during investigation into St. Louis transgender center
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers shortly after he launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Thursday, News 4 reported that Bailey launched an investigation after a whistleblower who...
KMOV
Juvenile robbed by armed man in southeast St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was robbed by a man with a gun Saturday evening. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the juvenile victim was riding his scooter home from a nearby park around 6:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when he was approached by a man in a red pickup truck. The man then showed him a handgun and demanded money. The juvenile agreed, gave him the money he had, and the suspect fled the scene.
Mayor Jones: Proposals to change control of St. Louis police ‘a slap in the face’
Mayor Tishaura Jones is strongly opposed to a bill proposing a scenario through which a board of police commissioners would oversee the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Missouri attorney general launches investigation into children's hospital's transgender center
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Thursday that his office launched a multi-agency investigation into St. Louis Children’s Hospital's Pediatric Transgender Center.
kcur.org
Why St. Louis County quietly removed a memorial to ‘white colonists’
In 1955, a sign was erected in Clayton, Missouri, that recounted the history of the founding of St. Louis County. According to the sign, that history began when the county was “first visited by white colonists” in the early 1700s. In November 2022, the sign was gone. It...
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV
Missouri’s new attorney general sits down with News 4 for first time
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri’s new attorney general has been making big waves around the country. Thursday, Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced he’d launch an investigation into St. Children’s Hospital’s Transgender Center. Before making the announcement, he sat down with News 4 Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager for his first interview with KMOV since taking office. The interview covered a broad range of topics.
KMOV
Pedestrian killed on I-70 in Warren County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit on I-70 in Warren County on Friday night. Brian Page, 31, from Wright City, Missouri, was killed after being hit on I-70 near the 195 mile marker around 11 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver that hit Page left the scene. MSHP said that other vehicles may have also unknowingly hit Page after the initial accident.
5 struck by gunfire in 5 shootings over 20 hours across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Over a span of about 20 hours, five men were wounded by gunfire across St. Louis in five different shootings, beginning Friday night. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg after being robbed in the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The robbery happened at a parking lot located at 1504 Washington Avenue, and seven people were robbed by two suspects.
KMOV
House bill would slow St. Louis County’s efforts to add electric vehicle charging stations
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A bill currently moving through the Missouri House of Representatives could stall St. Louis County’s effort to add more charging stations for electric vehicles. St. Louis County currently has a law on the books requiring businesses to pay for electric vehicle charging stations when...
Missouri executes Leonard Taylor for 2004 quadruple murder
The State of Missouri has executed Leonard "Raheem" Taylor for the 2004 murder of his girlfriend and her three children.
Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about raids against Black community today
A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about …. A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. What effect could the proposed changes to statute …. Missouri lawmakers could be making changes to the statute...
Man shot as robbers confront 7 people in Downtown St. Louis
One man was shot as robbers confronted a group of seven people Friday evening in Downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis aldermen to invite law enforcement to meet about raids
A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI.
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
KMOV
2 dead, several others injured in Metro East fire
Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation on beauty procedure. Ukrainian family resettles in St. Louis area nearly a year since start of war. Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis...
Building collapses near I-70 in north St. Louis
A building at 927 Tyler has collapsed.
