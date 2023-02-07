ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MO attorney general calls for moratorium on puberty blockers for children during investigation into St. Louis transgender center

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers shortly after he launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Thursday, News 4 reported that Bailey launched an investigation after a whistleblower who...
Juvenile robbed by armed man in southeast St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was robbed by a man with a gun Saturday evening. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the juvenile victim was riding his scooter home from a nearby park around 6:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when he was approached by a man in a red pickup truck. The man then showed him a handgun and demanded money. The juvenile agreed, gave him the money he had, and the suspect fled the scene.
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices

Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri’s new attorney general sits down with News 4 for first time

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri’s new attorney general has been making big waves around the country. Thursday, Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced he’d launch an investigation into St. Children’s Hospital’s Transgender Center. Before making the announcement, he sat down with News 4 Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager for his first interview with KMOV since taking office. The interview covered a broad range of topics.
Pedestrian killed on I-70 in Warren County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit on I-70 in Warren County on Friday night. Brian Page, 31, from Wright City, Missouri, was killed after being hit on I-70 near the 195 mile marker around 11 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver that hit Page left the scene. MSHP said that other vehicles may have also unknowingly hit Page after the initial accident.
5 struck by gunfire in 5 shootings over 20 hours across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Over a span of about 20 hours, five men were wounded by gunfire across St. Louis in five different shootings, beginning Friday night. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg after being robbed in the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The robbery happened at a parking lot located at 1504 Washington Avenue, and seven people were robbed by two suspects.
2 dead, several others injured in Metro East fire

Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation on beauty procedure. Ukrainian family resettles in St. Louis area nearly a year since start of war. Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the official food of the state fair. State Rep. Ian Mackey, who represents part of St. Louis...
