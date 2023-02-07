Read full article on original website
First time state-provided data used to surveil flu vaccinations
A new state dashboard follows influenza vaccination rates in Washington, similar to the dashboard that was used for COVID-19 vaccination data, but flu specific. The Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) new Influenza (Flu) Vaccination Dashboard is said to make it easier to track flu vaccination rates across the state.
Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes
Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend
KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing . Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend. The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location. We spoke with Nancy...
