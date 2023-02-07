SPOKANE - Travelers who use Interstate 90 just east of downtown Spokane will need to plan additional time for lengthy detours around a 10-hour closure of I-90. The emergency contract and removal of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge comes after an inspection of the structure uncovered hinges on the bridge that were significantly deteriorated and beginning to fail. The structure has been closed to the public since Wednesday, Feb. 1.

