Read full article on original website
Excavation87
4d ago
Well, liberals, you are getting exactly what you asked for by voting communists into office. You think that changing the minimum wage wasn't going to have an effect on price. Well, it does. The minimum wage didn't need to be raised. It's not skilled work so paying more for unskilled work is foolish. Changing that one thing has thrown everything out of balance.
Reply(4)
18
G B
4d ago
Interesting how a 5% increase in the minimum wage doubles food prices. Sounds more like greed from management.
Reply(12)
9
Jennifer Lynette Gerber
4d ago
It's ridiculous how much EVERYTHING has gone up. I don't believe it is all due to the minimum wage but rather feels like "catch up" from losses due to COVID.
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXLY
Insurance policy restricts rural pharmacies from refilling prescriptions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new policy by Kaiser Permanente is restricting its customer's options to receive their medication. The new policy states that after two refills, customers must order their medication through the mail or pick it up at Kaiser-based pharmacies.
Local Spokane tractor company airing commercial during Super Bowl
SPOKANE, Wash. — Adams Tractor, a Spokane family-owned business will shine Sunday during the 2023 Super Bowl commercials. According to a post on the company's Facebook page, Sunday's Super Bowl commercials will include some of Spokane's local businesses. Spokane and North Idaho natives will see some familiar faces on...
Sandpoint Reader
Designing for people, not cars
The city of Sandpoint adopted a “multimodal transportation plan” in 2021, which illustrates general goals, layered maps, objectives and concept drawings of new intersections. It includes depictions that prioritize and weigh varying transportation needs — from walking and bicycling, to highways and tourist traffic. There are intriguing...
Coeur d'Alene clearing trees for trailhead access near Kroc Center
A trailhead is being created for improved access to the Prairie Trail near the Kroc Center, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The city of Coeur d'Alene on Thursday cleared several smaller ponderosa pine trees on the west side of the trail. It is expected to remove a few smaller ones today.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Longtime developer with Tri-City property ties dies at age 78
People who worked and did business with prominent Spokane developer Richard “Dick” Vandervert remember him for being a sharp dealmaker and community leader who treated everyone with the same level of respect. Vandervert, 78, died unexpectedly of heart failure Jan. 4, according to his daughter Debbie Cozzetto. He...
inlander.com
A couple who recently moved to Spokane resolve to explore the region's restaurants, from A to Z
What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay there. When Tricia and Randy Pinola relocated from the Southwest to Spokane two years ago, they brought along memories of dining adventures in what is arguably one of the most dense restaurant regions in the country — close to 3,000 in all.
Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
Kootenai County housing market slowing down
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Less than two years ago, it seemed everyone wanted to live in Coeur d’Alene. Homes were selling quickly, subject to bidding wars and sometimes purchased without inspections, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com even...
KHQ Right Now
Truck spills barrels of motor oil near Adams and Sprague in Spokane Valley
A truck carrying motor oil spilled it along the road near the intersection of Adams Road and Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday evening. Traffic impacts weren't significant, and the Department of Ecology is cleaning up the spill.
Inflation impacting farmers and food producers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Increasing costs of food are putting more and more pressure on grocery store shoppers, but agricultural specialists said the impacts of inflation begin at the start of the production line. Food producers said they’re fighting rising costs of feed, hay, gas and other farming essentials.
Spokane Homeless Connect provides free assistance services for 1,200 people
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The 11th annual Spokane Homeless Connect served 1,200 people this year, breaking previous records. “This year our ,theme was ‘Making Connections’ and I believe we followed through!" Kari Stevens, Chair of the Planning Committee, said in a statement. According to the 2023 Spokane...
Spokane's Valentine's Day Guide
SPOKANE, Wash. — Love is in the air with Valentine's Day around the corner in the Spokane area!. Spokane has plenty of restaurants, date ideas and more to celebrate with a significant other, friends or alone!. Date Ideas:. Pinot's Palette: Taking place Saturday the 11th through the 14th, the...
North Idaho Task force set to tackle impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Throughout the year, the North Idaho DUI task force conducts targeted attacks on impaired driving, and will be sending a surge of law enforcement into the community for the Super Bowl on Sunday in an effort to prevent injury crashes from impaired drivers, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Full overnight closure of I-90 to remove pedestrian bridge in Spokane
SPOKANE - Travelers who use Interstate 90 just east of downtown Spokane will need to plan additional time for lengthy detours around a 10-hour closure of I-90. The emergency contract and removal of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge comes after an inspection of the structure uncovered hinges on the bridge that were significantly deteriorated and beginning to fail. The structure has been closed to the public since Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Magnolia Street Bridge demolition to cause I-90 closure Saturday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Magnolia Street Pedestrian bridge is permanently closed and will be demolished this Saturday night. I-90 will be closed in both directions from the Division Street interchange and the Freya/Thor interchange from February 11 - 12. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin lane closures...
Spokane gas prices drop 6 cents from last week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane gas prices are averaging $3.61 per gallon, dropping six cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.com. However, although prices are lower than last week, gas prices are more than 13 cents higher than a month ago. The cheapest gas station in town was priced...
KREM
Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
Empire Health Foundation gives Spokane City Council update on closing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Empire Health Foundation gave Spokane City Council members an update on the process of closing the homeless encampment on WSDOT property Thursday morning. President Zeke Smith said the foundation is focusing on two outcomes: closing the camp and ensuring there are sufficient housing options for the people still staying there.
KREM
2 Inland Northwest roller derby girls heading to France to compete in Junior Roller Derby World Cup
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two girls from the Spokane Roller Derby Pixies, a local junior roller derby team, are headed to France. The girls, known as "Thunder Breeze" (Spokane Valley) and "Little Miss Savage" (Hayden), will be participating in the Junior Roller Derby World Cup this July. According to the...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 58