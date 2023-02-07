This MetroHealth pediatrician founded a nonprofit in the trunk of his car to help improve kids' health

A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO