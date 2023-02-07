This MetroHealth pediatrician founded a nonprofit in the trunk of his car to help improve kids' health

Read full article on original website
Study led by UH doctor challenges convention, results in huge gains for stroke patients
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A vascular neurologist from Cleveland’s University Hospitals encouraged colleagues at a key stroke conference on Friday in Dallas to rethink their approach to treating blood clots in the brain following large strokes - surgically remove them. This recommendation counters long-term thinking that it was too risky...
cleveland19.com
More than 345 homicides recorded across Northeast Ohio in 2022 (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people across Northeast Ohio were victims of homicide in 2022, according to data compiled and reviewed by 19 Investigates. An analysis of law enforcement, medical examiner, and coroner records by our investigative team uncovered some staggering statistics. Red markers on the interactive map above...
thelandcle.org
In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center
A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
Ohio COVID-19 county map improves to the best that it has been since July; Cuyahoga, most of Northeast Ohio yellow: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and most northern Ohio counties stayed yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, while most of the rest of the state turned green for low spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. There were 75 counties classified as green, the highest number...
3News' Monica Robins speaks to Cleveland doctor about air quality concerns in East Palestine
CLEVELAND — Even though state and federal officials have given the all clear for residents to return to their homes in East Palestine following last weekend's train accident, many are still apprehensive. I reached out to Dr. Ryan Marino, a medical toxicologist at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, to...
ideastream.org
New nonprofit board will manage, revitalize the West Side Market
The city of Cleveland this week announced the formation of a nonprofit and the appointment of a board of directors to guide the revitalization of the West Side Market in Ohio City, in addition to the first phase of a master plan to guide that work. The report notes the...
I-Team gets results at Hopkins on human trafficking
The I-Team began investigating what could be done to help. Then we went straight to the acting director of Hopkins Airport.
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
spectrumnews1.com
Vinyl store owner aims to help women in her community
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — According to Billboard, 43% of all albums sold in the U.S. in 2022 were vinyl, and nearly half of all vinyl albums were purchased at independent record stores like Sam Heaton’s Massillon store Erie Street Vinyl. “I opened up in October ’21, and my...
Canton For All People revitalizing Shorb neighborhood
Elaine Kirk loves her Gilmore Avenue home in Canton's Shorb neighborhood where she has lived for 40 years.
Cleveland Jewish News
Peter B. Lewis Aquatic Center ‘the place to be’
Peter B. Lewis Aquatic Center, on the campus of Menorah Park in Beachwood, provides treatment for a variety of physical ailments affecting its clients by using aquatic therapy to strengthen and revitalize their bodies. The aquatic facilities consist of a large lap pool with wheelchair access, three smaller therapy pools...
tourcounsel.com
Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio
Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
cleveland19.com
Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, which sits on the site of the former iconic amusement park Euclid Beach Park, will become part of the city’s park system with hopes that it will be managed by the Cleveland Metroparks. This comes after an extensive land use...
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
Akron Pizza Fest confirms it will return, though shifting location
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Organizers announced the fourth Akron Pizza Fest is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The fest is moving temporarily because of construction at Lock 3 downtown. This year, events will be held just north of the site in the parking lot bordering Bowery Street and the Akron Civic Theatre.
N. Royalton man charged with $800K investment fraud
A 40-year-old North Royalton man was indicted on a count of wire fraud in the alleged years-long investment fraud scheme, according federal prosecutors.
Cleveland tobacco business ready to lawyer up if city passes tobacco ban
The latest tobacco ban proposal by Cleveland city leaders would include a tobacco retail license and the halt of all flavored tobacco product sales, including menthol cigarettes.
Support pouring in for man jailed over Cleveland home repair
The FOX 8 I-Team has sparked new developments in the case of a man sent to jail for not fixing up a home. Our first report sparked a firestorm and that has led to action.
Man, 71, arrested at nursing facility for throwing food and lit cigarette at manager: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Menacing: Northfield Road. At 8:45 a.m. Feb. 6, officers were dispatched to the Shaker Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3550 Northfield Road, where it was learned that a Shaker Heights man, 71, had threatened the facility’s manager, a 62-year-old Cleveland woman, and thrown at her his food and a lit cigarette.
Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
