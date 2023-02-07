ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wuwm.com

Staffing issues at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital cause growing concern for patients

Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital has been widely regarded as a premier healthcare facility in the Southeastern Wisconsin area for decades. The 670,000-square-foot and $400 million building overlooking Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East side is a pinnacle of modern healthcare facility design. However, as prestigious as the hospital looks on the outside, the operations on the inside are vastly different. As one doctor explained, "Ascension Columbia St. Mary's is a first-class structure on the outside, but third world inside."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Current member of Window Select's third-party leadership team speaks out

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- After hundreds of complaints, dozens of lawsuits, and a looming bankruptcy, troubled home improvement company Window Select is no longer being operated by its original owner. Now CBS 58 is speaking to a member of the current leadership team for the first time. Rob Braiman, President...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous. "Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee students get tested for lead poisoning

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just days after President Joe Biden referenced urgent lead concerns in his State of the Union address, health care leaders in Milwaukee are highlighting the issue here. No amount of lead in the body is safe, according to Milwaukee health officials, and while children are most...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Voices empowers communities

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An organization giving a voice to the voiceless is celebrating its work across the state tonight. Wisconsin Voices is a non-profit focused on empowering communities and protecting democracy. "We try our hardest to make sure that we focus on the buyback community, and it's not just...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate infant death near 58th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the death of an infant near 58th and Hadley. The incident happened at 9:25 a.m. this morning. Police say the one-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation. If you have any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
B100

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
wlip.com

Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested

(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
RACINE, WI

