Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
Can a shortage of health care workers be addressed? Industry leaders weigh in on UWM panel
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Can a shortage of health care workers be fixed? That's what a panel of industry leaders discussed on the UW-Milwaukee campus Thursday. The event comes as the state is already experiencing a punishing shortage of providers and those in the profession warned it's only going to get worse.
CBS 58
Flags across Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff Feb. 13 in honor of fallen MPD officer
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was shot and killed on Feb. 7, near 14th and...
CBS 58
'It has to stop': Gov. Evers announces initiatives to curb reckless driving in state budget
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced initiatives in his state budget designed to combat reckless driving by investing in infrastructure to slow traffic and imposing stiffer penalties on drunk drivers. The announcement comes as reckless driving has become a problem particularly in the city of Milwaukee, where...
wuwm.com
Staffing issues at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital cause growing concern for patients
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital has been widely regarded as a premier healthcare facility in the Southeastern Wisconsin area for decades. The 670,000-square-foot and $400 million building overlooking Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East side is a pinnacle of modern healthcare facility design. However, as prestigious as the hospital looks on the outside, the operations on the inside are vastly different. As one doctor explained, "Ascension Columbia St. Mary's is a first-class structure on the outside, but third world inside."
CBS 58
Wauwatosa says goodbye to retiring officer Tracy Burbach at Longfellow Middle School
WAUWATOSA (CBS 58) -- Students and staff couldn't let officer Tracy Burbach retire without a big surprise sendoff. Burbach has been on the force for more than 30 years and has spent more than a decade as a school resource officer, primarily at Longfellow Middle School. "I am completely overwhelmed....
CBS 58
'We love you': Multiple fundraising efforts begin for fallen Milwaukee police officer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four days after Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed in the line of duty, community members are stepping up to help his family, friends and loved ones. Justin Sithivong remembers Jerving as a man who "was always happy." "If you couldn’t smile around...
CBS 58
Current member of Window Select's third-party leadership team speaks out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- After hundreds of complaints, dozens of lawsuits, and a looming bankruptcy, troubled home improvement company Window Select is no longer being operated by its original owner. Now CBS 58 is speaking to a member of the current leadership team for the first time. Rob Braiman, President...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous. "Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."
CBS 58
Milwaukee students get tested for lead poisoning
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just days after President Joe Biden referenced urgent lead concerns in his State of the Union address, health care leaders in Milwaukee are highlighting the issue here. No amount of lead in the body is safe, according to Milwaukee health officials, and while children are most...
CBS 58
Wisconsin Voices empowers communities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An organization giving a voice to the voiceless is celebrating its work across the state tonight. Wisconsin Voices is a non-profit focused on empowering communities and protecting democracy. "We try our hardest to make sure that we focus on the buyback community, and it's not just...
CBS 58
Family lawyer for Wisconsin man's alleged murder victim says Franklin native appears to have 'sociopathic behavior'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The family lawyer for a Wisconsin man's alleged murder victim in Colombia told CBS 58 the Franklin native's past in the U.S. can give insight into the crime he's accused of. Miguel Ángel Del Río is the attorney representing family members of Valentina Trespalacios who prosecutors...
CBS 58
'A deep loss': Community rallies around family of fallen MPD Officer Jerving
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three days after Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was killed in the line of duty, support for him and his family is coming in many ways. The 37-year-old was shot and killed Feb. 7 while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect near 14th and Cleveland. Friday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate infant death near 58th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the death of an infant near 58th and Hadley. The incident happened at 9:25 a.m. this morning. Police say the one-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation. If you have any...
CBS 58
A Milwaukee man, his rescue dog, the power of social media, and a man who was in the right place at the right time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It'd be hard to find someone who loves dogs more than Joseph Allen of Milwaukee. Allen, or more affectionately nicknamed "Musher Joe," has spent years training and fostering northern dogs. His most recent rescue? A beautiful 4-year-old Alaskan husky named Wall-E, who came last Sunday. Due...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
wlip.com
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee officer killed; Terrell Thompson probation for hit-and-runs
Many viewers have reached out to the FOX6 Newsroom over the phone or online with one common question. Why was 19-year-old Terrell Thompson given probation for a 2021 hit-and-run case?
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
CBS 58
'Survival of the Slowest': New live-animal exhibit opening at Milwaukee Public Museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Keep calm and slow down. The Milwaukee Public Museum's latest exhibit, "Survival of the Slowest," is opening Saturday, Feb. 11. MPM's exhibit will feature live animals like a hedgehog, box turtle and sloth, to give visitors a glimpse into these very slow animals. Nineteen habitats are...
