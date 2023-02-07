Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts
Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
2 Massachusetts Restaurants Are Among the Oldest in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Dunkin’ Menu Changes Expected Come Springtime in Massachusetts
Winter is still here and snow is still on the ground in parts of Massachusetts including here in the Berkshires. However, the folks at Dunkin are already thinking a warm Sunny Spring when it comes to changes with their menu. So, what changes are we to expect?. According to Reddit,...
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
MA Residents Looking for Love Should be Leary of Devastating Romance Scam
It was recently reported in a study published by Bet Massachusetts that the Bay State is the loneliest state. That's right when it comes to lonely people, Massachusetts ranks at number one. Boston in particular is considered a lonely city and is getting lonelier according to the study. You can get more information by going here.
What’s the Closest Distance Between Any Two Dunkin’s in Massachusetts?
Dunkin' is everywhere in Massachusetts! Any why shouldn't it be? The coffee and donut franchise was founded right here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA). As anyone is Massachusetts knows, it's conveniently located just about anywhere throughout the state. In fact, several towns in the state have multiple Dunkin' locations. But what is the closest distance between any two Dunkin' locations in Massachusetts?
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
America’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant is Also the #1 Favorite in Massachusetts
Let's face it, Americans are constantly on the go and here in Massachusetts, it's no different. Whether you live or work in the bigger cities like Boston, Worcester, or Springfield or in more rural type areas with smaller cities and towns like Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and North Adams, you probably have very busy days as people are finding themselves wearing more hats not just at work but at home as well. It can get exhausting with so much to do.
whdh.com
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston
Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
‘Billion Dollar Extravaganza’: New $50 scratch ticket officially on sale in Massachusetts
The ‘Billion Dollar Extravaganza’ scratch-off ticket is officially on sale by the Massachusetts Lottery
Four MA Towns are Among the Top 15 Safest Communities in the Country
We know from previous articles that Massachusetts is the safest state in America. Massachusetts is also the best state to raise a family. In addition, we know from just looking around and talking to people that Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. Whether you are visiting Boston, Framingham, Northampton, Easthampton, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Westfield, Springfield, Brookline, Williamstown, and everywhere in between, you're sure to be entertained for days when making a trip to Massachusetts.
The Return Of Daylight Saving Time In Massachusetts Is Closer Than You Think
January was a cold, gray, and germy month for my family; however, the month of February spawned some much need sunshine. Let's face it, besides for a few snowstorms and two days of pretty frigid temperatures, this winter has been mild to say the least. 60 Degree Temps Are In...
Is Eating While You’re Driving Against the Law in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts is notorious for having a lot of laws, rules, and regulations. Some may seem excessive, annoying, and inconvenient but most laws in Massachusetts are there to protect its residents, especially when it comes to driving. You might think that Massachusetts laws are outrageous compared to the rest of the...
Fast Food Franchise Opening First of Many in Massachusetts Next Week
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into its first location in the Bay State. And it's the first of many more to come. Last Fall, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in Massachusetts
A highly anticipated grocery store is hosting its grand opening event in Massachusetts this weekend. Read on to learn more. This weekend, Mom's Organic Market will be opening its first Massachusetts store location in Burlington, according to the company's website.
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 1