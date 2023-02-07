ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts

Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
2 Massachusetts Restaurants Are Among the Oldest in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
What’s the Closest Distance Between Any Two Dunkin’s in Massachusetts?

Dunkin' is everywhere in Massachusetts! Any why shouldn't it be? The coffee and donut franchise was founded right here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA). As anyone is Massachusetts knows, it's conveniently located just about anywhere throughout the state. In fact, several towns in the state have multiple Dunkin' locations. But what is the closest distance between any two Dunkin' locations in Massachusetts?
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
America’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant is Also the #1 Favorite in Massachusetts

Let's face it, Americans are constantly on the go and here in Massachusetts, it's no different. Whether you live or work in the bigger cities like Boston, Worcester, or Springfield or in more rural type areas with smaller cities and towns like Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and North Adams, you probably have very busy days as people are finding themselves wearing more hats not just at work but at home as well. It can get exhausting with so much to do.
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston

Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
Four MA Towns are Among the Top 15 Safest Communities in the Country

We know from previous articles that Massachusetts is the safest state in America. Massachusetts is also the best state to raise a family. In addition, we know from just looking around and talking to people that Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. Whether you are visiting Boston, Framingham, Northampton, Easthampton, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Westfield, Springfield, Brookline, Williamstown, and everywhere in between, you're sure to be entertained for days when making a trip to Massachusetts.
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires.

