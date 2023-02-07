Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning.
NBC New York
Bloody 15 Hours in NYC Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Others Wounded Across City: Cops
A handful of shootings across the Big Apple left nearly a dozen victims hurt -- two would ultimately perish from their injuries -- during a particularly violent 15-hour stretch to start the weekend. Authorities say the bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, where four men were shot...
NYPD: New video shows suspect in deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Police said the suspect was seen getting out of a car on Pratt Avenue just before 21-year-old Nicholas Lewis was shot and killed on Jan. 18. Police also released a photo of the car the suspected gunman was in.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
pix11.com
Robbers pistol-whip employee, steal $4.6k from NYC store: NYPD
CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed robbers walked into a store in Brooklyn and shot an employee before fleeing with $4,600 in cash, police said. The armed men entered a convenience store on Myrtle Avenue on Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities. The robbers demanded cash from the store employee, then shot his left hip and pistol-whipped him, police said. The crooks ran off with $4,600 in cash, authorities said.
Two arrested in deadly broad-daylight Bronx shooting: NYPD
Two men have been arrested in a broad-daylight Bronx shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt, police said. The shooting broke out around 2:30 p.m. Friday in front of a Popeyes at 641 E. Tremont Ave., near Hughes Avenue, according to cops. Jose Parilla, 32, was arrested Saturday in connection with the Tremont Avenue bloodshed, and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Salvatore Rivera, 51, of the Bronx, was charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon after being taken into custody on Friday. Jeremiah Smith, 24, who was shot in the stomach, was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died, police said. A 37-year-old man was shot in the torso and is fighting for his life at the same hospital, cops said. A 36-year-old man was shot in the ankle, while a 58-year-old was struck in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive.
Derek Sanchez busted after shoving fingers into woman’s mouth in NYC: cops
A sicko was busted for allegedly shoving his fingers in a woman’s mouth and knocking her to the ground in Queens this week, authorities said Friday. Derek Sanchez, 21, got out of a black SUV and approached the 61-year-old victim on Gates Avenue near Fresh Pond Road around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. He stuck his fingers in the woman’s mouth and shoved her down onto the sidewalk. Sanchez then got back into the SUV and drove off, heading west on Gates Avenue. The victim – who suffered pain and swelling to her mouth – was taken to Forest Hills Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Cops are calling the incident a sexually motivated assault. Sanchez was picked up on a tip just after midnight Friday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault, police said. He has two prior domestic violence arrests, according to authorities.
4 people shot in Coney Island, Brooklyn
An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Brooklyn Friday night.
Man dies after being shot near Harlem Shake Shack
It happened near Shake Shack on 125th Street and 5th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
NBC New York
2 NYC Quadruple Shootings Friday Afternoon Leave at Least 1 Dead: Cops
Eight people were wounded in a pair of separate shootings across New York City on Friday afternoon, with at least one person succumbing to their injuries, NYPD officials said. The bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. in the Bronx, where four men were shot near East Tremont Avenue and Hughes Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood. Police said one of the men, a 24-year-old shot in the chest, died and another was in critical condition. The two others were expected to recover.
Brooklyn woman tried to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake
QUEENS (PIX11) — A woman was found guilty of trying to kill her look-alike with poisoned cheesecake in Queens, prosecutors said Thursday. Brooklyn woman Viktoria Nasyrova stole the victim’s identification after giving her cheesecake laced with phenazepam, a type of tranquilizer, back in August of 2016, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. She was convicted […]
ems1.com
Accused killer of FDNY EMT recited alphabet after passersby tackled him, witness testifies
NEW YORK — The accused killer of a beloved Bronx EMT began bizarrely reciting the alphabet once bystanders tackled him as he fled the murder scene, an eyewitness testified Thursday at the suspect’s murder trial. Ralph Alonso, a Sanitation Department budget analyst, recounted the chaotic scene after FDNY...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man shot dead in East Harlem during apparent dispute: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The suspect who shot a man dead in East Harlem on Sunday night remains at large, police reported. Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Sept....
Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn woman who tried to kill her doppelganger by serving her poison-laced cheesecake in an attempt to steal her identity has been convicted of attempted murder. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning a Queens woman who resembled her with sedative-laced cheesecake and then stealing her identification and other property in August of 2016. According to court records, on August 28, 2016, Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then-35-year-old victim who looked a lot like her with a cheesecake. “At that time, the victim The post Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out
NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...
Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where. An official […]
norwoodnews.org
Mystery Surrounds Death of Norwood Man, 5 Months Later
More than five months after a Norwood man was found dead inside an apartment, where a second man may have been removed by paramedics, the NYPD, FDNY and the Office of the City’s Medical Examiner have remained silent as regards updates on the case, despite several requests for information.
Man robbed at gunpoint while standing near food truck in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – These days, even waiting for your order at a food truck or hot dog stand in New York City involves risk. A man was robbed outside a Bronx food truck when a blue Honda SUV pulled alongside him, and an occupant of the vehicle pointed a gun at him, demanding his money and jewelry. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, but the NYPD has since identified the suspects using surveillance video camera footage. “The victim, a 30-year-old male, was standing near a food truck in the vicinity of Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue when The post Man robbed at gunpoint while standing near food truck in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus
NEW YORK, NY – Police have found the body of missing 19-year-old Brooklyn college student Deandre Matthews. Matthews, a criminal justice major, was found near the freight tracks near 2236 Nostrand Avenue. At around 6 pm on Tuesday, police officers with the city’s 70th Precinct investigating a 911 call reporting a victim laying near the tracks found Matthews unresponsive. He had a gunshot wound to the head and severe burns across his body. He also suffered from smoke inhalation, according to the NYPD. Matthews was reported missing after not returning home on Monday. At this time no arrests have been The post Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus appeared first on Shore News Network.
americanmilitarynews.com
Accused killer of NYPD officer ordered held without bail
Shortly after fatally shooting off-duty NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, Randy “Popper” Jones tried to cover up evidence of the crime with a piece of tape, prosecutors said Tuesday. “His car, when it was recovered, had a bullet hole in it but it was covered up by tape,” Brooklyn...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Suspect chokes victim in an effort to steal cellphone on Midtown subway platform: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a man on a Midtown subway platform on Friday afternoon. According to police, at 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 14 a 49-year-old man...
