These Two Illinois Pizzerias Have The Most Bizarre Pizza Toppings
Just in time for National Pizza Day. If you like to experiment with your pizza toppings like pineapple, chicken alfredo, or a spicy pizza, you are going to love what these two Illinois pizzerias have to offer. Yelp put together a list of the most bizarre pizza toppings across America...
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
Illinois’ Favorite Pizza Topping Ranked #2 Most Popular In America
If you're ordering a bunch of pizzas for the Super Bowl, what kind of toppings do you like? If you say pineapple, I won't judge you. My family doesn't care about sports, especially football. If we do watch the big game, it's always just for the commercials, Super Bowl Halftime...
One of the Most Unique “Food Flights” in the US is in Illinois
You have heard of a Beer Flight, where you get a couple of different smaller pours of beer to try, well now there are Food Flights, and one of the most unique food flights in the US is here in the Land of Lincoln... According to Yelp one of the...
Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President
I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
This Is Illinois' Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
4th Best Restaurant in America, Found in Illinois Says Yelp. Bon Appétit!
Illinois sure is a great state to get your grub on! Whether it's desserts, pizza, or just about anything really...Illinois likes to cook and LOVES to eat. There's one restaurant in Illinois that can claim TOP FIVE, in the entire country...Say whaaaat?? YELP. Using this guide found on YELP I'd...
NBC Chicago
Still Need an Illinois REAL ID? You Can Get One at the Chicago Auto Show
Although the deadline for Illinois residents to receive a REAL ID has been extended by two years, those attending the Chicago Auto Show will have a unique opportunity to bypass the wait at the Secretary of State's office. For the first time ever, the Illinois Secretary of State's office will...
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released February 10, 2023
CHICAGO, Ill. (February 10, 2023) – As of last night, 834 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 100 patients were in the ICU and 34 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has recorded a...
Commercial featuring Illinois farm families to debut at Super Bowl
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Between some of the big plays of the Super Bowl, you may see several farming families in Illinois on TV. A new 30-second commercial by the Illinois Farm Families coalition will play in the first half of the football game Sunday. The coalition includes groups like the Illinois Beef Association, the Illinois […]
Val's husband Jobba joins Host Chat, top 5 romantic movies based in Chicago, Chicago Auto Show opens
This week on Windy City Weekend, Ryan tests Val and her husband Jobba to see how well they know each other!
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closing
Village of Homewood, Illinois, officials expressed surprise over the planned closing of the Walmart store located in that community, and they shared an email from a Walmart official explaining it.
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in Illinois
A leading restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant Chick-fil-A opened its newest Illinois location in Edwardsville, according to the company's website.
Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
5 Of The Most Dangerous Animals in Illinois
Illinois is known for its lush green forests, prairies, and wetlands, which are home to a diverse range of wildlife. While most of the animals in Illinois are harmless, there are some species that pose a significant threat to humans. Here are the 5 most dangerous animals in Illinois and what you should do if you encounter them.
