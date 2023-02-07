Read full article on original website
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Key Updates, Strategy for 2023
Interest – 9.00% p.a. Collateral – accrued game developer receivables. Overcollateralized with accruing future revenues from blue-chip gaming, advertisement companies, and governmental institutions. 2nd ABS program details:. Total ABS amount 340 000 EUROS. Interest rate – 9.25% p.a. Period – 8 months. Category – A+
Artificial Intelligence: ThetaRay, Piie Focused on AI Tech for Insurance Payments
ThetaRay, a provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, and Piie, Inc., an insurtech providing an intelligent payment engine, announced a collaboration in order “to implement an advanced AML solution for insurance claim payments.”. Through the agreement, Piie (Payments Intelligent Integration Engine) will “integrate ThetaRay’s AI-driven SONAR transaction monitoring AML...
Mazepay, the Fintech Platform Enhancing B2B Payments, Raises €4M
Mazepay, the Danish Fintech platform that simplifies long-tail procurement and B2B payments, has “raised a €4M growth round, led by Scale Capital.”. Participants in the investment round “include international investment firm Hambro Perks, and London-based early-stage venture capital firm Outward VC. Mazepay will use the latest funding to expand further across Europe.”
FNZ to Acquire ifsam, the Luxembourg-based B2B Fund Platform
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has agreed to acquire International Fund Services & Asset Management SA (ifsam), a Luxembourg-based B2B fund platform. The acquisition, which is “subject to regulatory approval, will strengthen FNZ’s global client proposition for both asset managers and distributors, adding advanced product, research, data and service solutions to its existing end-to-end wealth management platform.”
GHO: Aave based Stablecoin Pegged 1 to 1 to US Dollar Announced
Aave, a web3 protocol company, has announced a new dollar-based stablecoin “GHO” (pronounced Go), on Ethereum’s Goerli Testnet. Pegged one to one to the US dollar, the digital asset is said to be overcollaterizled. According to the company, the Aave DAO will manage the supply of GHO,...
Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC
Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
Dell Technologies Joins Hedera Governing Council to Help Automate Distributed Ledger Technology
The Hedera Governing Council announced Dell Technologies is the latest company to join the Council “to help organizations explore distributed ledger technology (DLT).”. As an active member of the Hedera Council and network, Dell will “gain experience with the opportunities provided by the rising technology first-hand by running its own Hedera node, developing applications on the Hedera network for highly decentralized mission-critical environments such as edge computing, and openly sharing its results for the industry’s collective learning.”
Bondora Reports Strong Start in 2023 for Investments, Loan Originations
2023 starts where 2022 ended, with a “strong wave” of loan originations and investments. Investors added a total of €17,087,257 to their accounts, according to an update from Bondora. And loan originations also launched into the new year “with an impressive €17,137,703.”. In January, 2,179...
Fireblocks, Proof of Stake Alliance Comment on Kraken’s Settlement with SEC
Digital asset firm Kraken’s settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has left many wondering what this means for the industry’s future. Fireblocks’ Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante and Proof of Stake Alliance (POSA)’s Executive Director Alison Mangiero have the expertise and experience that allows them to provide unique insight into this development.
Payments Fintech FIS Is Reportedly Planning to Break-up Business Operations
Banking and payments conglomerate Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) is reportedly planning to break up its operations, which will involve undoing a $43 billion acquisition it finalized a few years back. This, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by Reuters). FIS intends to pursue a...
Fireblocks Director of CBDC, Market Infrastructure Says Bank of England Consultation Paper on CBDC Offers Meaningful Engagement Opportunity
Fireblocks Director of CBDC & Market Infrastructure Varul Paul has commented on the recent Bank of England Consultation paper focused on the development of the Digital Pound. Prior to Fireblocks, Varun spent 14 years “at the Bank of England, where he supported key decisions on interest rates, managed risks to financial stability, and delivered a landmark review on the future of finance.”
Robinhood Hovers After Investors Ruminate Results
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) posted Q4 and full year 2022 results yesterday that delivered a net loss of $166 million, or an EPS of -$0.19, compared with net loss of $175 million, or EPS of -$0.20, in the third quarter of 2022. For the full year, Robinhood reported a net loss of $1.03 billion, or an EPS -$1.17 per share. So things are still negative.
Payment Service Providers Aren’t Going Far Enough to Support Shift to E-Commerce: Report
A new insight report – The perfect payment partner? What merchants are looking for from their PSPs – from Banking Circle, the next generation technology-led Payments Bank, suggests that the services currently “offered by Payment Service Providers aren’t going far enough to support the shift to e-commerce.”
French Crowdfunding Passes the €2 Billion Mark
This year’s issue of the Barometer of Crowdfunding in France, published by Mazars and the French Crowdfunding Association (Financement Participatif France, FPF) shows that crowdfunding reached a new high in 2022. More than €2.3 billion was collected, a 25% increase versus year prior. Real estate crowdfunding remains the main driving force. Growing at a 40% rate year on year, it represents 2/3 of the overall funding, followed by the environment and renewable energies.
