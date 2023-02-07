A pair of search warrants were executed on Monday in separate drug investigations resulting in the arrests of two Paducah men. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives purchased counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in an undercover operation. The pills were allegedly bought from 25-year-old Cameron L. McElmurry. Later on Monday, detectives executed a search warrant on McElmurry's Arkansas Street address in Lone Oak. McElmurry attempted to flee as detectives entered the residence. He also reportedly resisted arrest. According to detectives, marijuana and Xanax were also located in the home.

