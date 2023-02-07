Read full article on original website
Related
‘Operation Snowstorm’ leads to drug indictments, arrests in Crockett County
An undercover joint drug operation targeting illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine, in Crockett County has resulted in indictments and arrests. “Operation Snowstorm,” led by the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations, spanned three months. Between July and September 2022, agents and investigators conducted controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.
Calloway shots fired call leads to arrest of three on drug charges
A call to the Calloway County Sheriff's Department for shots fired in Dexter resulted in three arrests on drug charges. Deputies responded Friday to a home in Dexter and found 33-year-old Bradley Cathey, of Murray, in a vehicle parked in the driveway. A search of the vehicle allegedly found methamphetamine...
New Concord man arrested after being found parked on the road
A New Concord man was arrested on Thursday after he was located in his vehicle, parked in the roadway. Calloway County Sheriff's deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle along Dunham Lane in New Concord. When they arrived they found the vehicle of 49-year-old Bernardo Garcia sitting in the road, with Garcia inside.
Large law enforcement presence on Ridgeway Street in Mayfield
UPDATE (11:28 p.m.): Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent spoke with Local 6's crew on scene. Kent says the man who burned down the home had an arrest warrant and was arrested. The suspect was taken off in an EMS vehicle to be treated for smoke inhalation. Kent did not provide any further details.
Wingo woman facing charges after traffic stop leads to meth, drug paraphernalia
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Wingo woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Mayfield. A Graves County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Ridgeway Street in Mayfield on Feb. 6 around 4 p.m. During the traffic stop, two people were removed from the vehicle and...
Florida man arrested in Saturday morning Paducah hotel shooting, charged with murder
A Florida man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at a Paducah hotel. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman reports that 55-year-old Robert Pannell, of Palm Coast, Florida, was taken into custody shortly after officers and deputies arrived at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive, near I-24 Exit 11.
Illegal drug investigations result in two arrests in separate searches
A pair of search warrants were executed on Monday in separate drug investigations resulting in the arrests of two Paducah men. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives purchased counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in an undercover operation. The pills were allegedly bought from 25-year-old Cameron L. McElmurry. Later on Monday, detectives executed a search warrant on McElmurry's Arkansas Street address in Lone Oak. McElmurry attempted to flee as detectives entered the residence. He also reportedly resisted arrest. According to detectives, marijuana and Xanax were also located in the home.
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
13 agencies come together for ‘Operation Snowstorm’
ALAMO, Tenn. — Thirteen agencies came together for “Operation Snowstorm.”. The operation, which targeted illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine, in Crockett County, began in July of 2022, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It continued until September, the TBI says, with agents conducting controlled purchases, surveillance, and...
Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog
PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
Police respond to active shooter situation in Paducah
UPDATE (5:01 p.m.): The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the female victim from Saturday's shooting has passed away, and her injuries were too severe to donate her organs. The shooter, 55-year-old Robert Pannell is now facing a 1st Degree Murder charge, along with 10 other charges. UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): The...
Paducah, Kentucky, Best Western shooting – Hotel employee fatally injured by ‘guest after he was denied cigarette’
A HOTEL employee has been fatally wounded by a guest after the suspect was denied a light for his cigarette. Cops raced to the scene at the Best Western in Paducah, Kentucky on Saturday morning where they discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds on the first floor. Residents are...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 9 years for unlawfully possessing firearm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Mark A. Brand, 33, appeared for his sentencing hearing Thursday, Feb. 9 before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
Benton man arrested for drugs following welfare check
A welfare check ends with a major drug arrest in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said they received a request for a welfare check at a home in the Palma community. This check resulted in a search warrant being issued for the home that led into a large drug investigation.
Meth trafficking arrest for Wingo woman
A Monday traffic stop on Ridgeway Street in Mayfield resulted in a meth trafficking arrest. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy stopped the vehicle because of traffic violations. A purse was located in the vehicle, and allegedly it contained 22 grams of methamphetamine, a smoking pipe, scales, baggies, and cash. According to the report, 29-year-old Stephanie Wray of Wingo admitted the items were hers.
Murray arrests net enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say
MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigators executed a search warrant on Feb. 6 at a Murray home.
Benton woman arrested for drugs after reportedly passing out in her vehicle
A Benton woman was arrested on several drug charges after reportedly passing out in her vehicle at a gas station. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a local gas station in reference to a female in a vehicle that appeared to be passed out at the wheel. This resulted in a drug investigation and the arrest of 39-year-old Ashley Mallory of Benton.
Man found after fleeing from law enforcement
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs. Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford. Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism. Somehow, he was able...
Murray woman arrested following search of her home
A Murray woman was arrested following a search of her home on Tuesday. Deputies from Calloway and Marshall County executed a search warrant on a home in Murray. They allegedly found quantities of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and other drugs along with possible stolen property. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Hanna...
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on gun charge
A Paducah man was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison plus five years of supervised release on a gun charge following previous felony convictions. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF announced the conviction of 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels. The gun charge qualified Daniels as an Armed Career Criminal under federal law, having been convicted of at least three serious drug offenses or violent felonies.
