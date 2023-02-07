The Hedera Governing Council announced Dell Technologies is the latest company to join the Council “to help organizations explore distributed ledger technology (DLT).”. As an active member of the Hedera Council and network, Dell will “gain experience with the opportunities provided by the rising technology first-hand by running its own Hedera node, developing applications on the Hedera network for highly decentralized mission-critical environments such as edge computing, and openly sharing its results for the industry’s collective learning.”

