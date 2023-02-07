Read full article on original website
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Key Updates, Strategy for 2023
Interest – 9.00% p.a. Collateral – accrued game developer receivables. Overcollateralized with accruing future revenues from blue-chip gaming, advertisement companies, and governmental institutions. 2nd ABS program details:. Total ABS amount 340 000 EUROS. Interest rate – 9.25% p.a. Period – 8 months. Category – A+
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
Coinbase Shares Sink 14% Following SEC Enforcement Action Targeting SEC
Shares in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange in the US, tanked today – perhaps reacting to the SEC’s enforcement action taken against rival crypto exchange Kraken. In a complaint revealed today, the SEC claimed that crypto staking, or staking as a service, is, in effect...
Mazepay, the Fintech Platform Enhancing B2B Payments, Raises €4M
Mazepay, the Danish Fintech platform that simplifies long-tail procurement and B2B payments, has “raised a €4M growth round, led by Scale Capital.”. Participants in the investment round “include international investment firm Hambro Perks, and London-based early-stage venture capital firm Outward VC. Mazepay will use the latest funding to expand further across Europe.”
Digital Private Equity Investment Platform Moonfare Finalizes Series C Extension
Moonfare, the global digital private equity investment platform, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round “at c.a. $15 million, achieving a record valuation.”. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C investment round “to over $130 million.”. Following Insight Partners’ investment “in November...
GHO: Aave based Stablecoin Pegged 1 to 1 to US Dollar Announced
Aave, a web3 protocol company, has announced a new dollar-based stablecoin “GHO” (pronounced Go), on Ethereum’s Goerli Testnet. Pegged one to one to the US dollar, the digital asset is said to be overcollaterizled. According to the company, the Aave DAO will manage the supply of GHO,...
Carbonplace Announces New CEO, Secures $45 Million in Funding
Carbon credit transaction network Carbonplace has raised $45 million in “a strategic round of investment and formed its own entity.” Carbonplace, which “connects buyers and sellers of carbon credits through their banks, secured the seed funding from the financial institutions which founded the fintech: BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS.”
Dell Technologies Joins Hedera Governing Council to Help Automate Distributed Ledger Technology
The Hedera Governing Council announced Dell Technologies is the latest company to join the Council “to help organizations explore distributed ledger technology (DLT).”. As an active member of the Hedera Council and network, Dell will “gain experience with the opportunities provided by the rising technology first-hand by running its own Hedera node, developing applications on the Hedera network for highly decentralized mission-critical environments such as edge computing, and openly sharing its results for the industry’s collective learning.”
Fintech Firm Adyen Release H2 2022 Financial Results
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) posts “strong” results and sustained profitable growth “driven by its global customer portfolio and motivated team executing on the company’s long-term ambitions.”. Summary H2 2022. Processed volume “was €421.7 billion, up 41% year-on-year.” Of these volumes, point-of-sale volumes “were €67.6 billion, up 62%...
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
Vaultavo Introduces Biometric Smart Card Based Crypto Custody Solution
Vaultavo Inc. has developed a patent-pending crypto custody solution “to address the security requirements of the institutional market and its clients.”. The Vaultavo Custody Solution “combines the world’s first biometric digital asset custody smart card with state-of-the-art proprietary vaults and secure SaaS digital platform and access portals, to create a solution that reinvents custody as we know it today.”
Republic Asia Revealed as Securities Crowdfunding Platform’s Global Expansion Continues
Republic, a US-based online capital formation platform, now operating in Europe, has launched the website for Republic Asia. Last year, Republic closed on its acquisition of Seedrs – a large UK-based platform that has also been operating on the European continent. In March of 2022, Republic announced a majority...
Payments Fintech FIS Is Reportedly Planning to Break-up Business Operations
Banking and payments conglomerate Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) is reportedly planning to break up its operations, which will involve undoing a $43 billion acquisition it finalized a few years back. This, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by Reuters). FIS intends to pursue a...
Bank of London Secures $40M in Extension to Series C Funding
The Bank of London, the “next-generation” technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, announced it has raised $40M, in an extension to its Series C funding, “bringing the company’s total raise to $160M.”. This investment round follows The Bank...
Fireblocks Director of CBDC, Market Infrastructure Says Bank of England Consultation Paper on CBDC Offers Meaningful Engagement Opportunity
Fireblocks Director of CBDC & Market Infrastructure Varul Paul has commented on the recent Bank of England Consultation paper focused on the development of the Digital Pound. Prior to Fireblocks, Varun spent 14 years “at the Bank of England, where he supported key decisions on interest rates, managed risks to financial stability, and delivered a landmark review on the future of finance.”
Payment Service Providers Aren’t Going Far Enough to Support Shift to E-Commerce: Report
A new insight report – The perfect payment partner? What merchants are looking for from their PSPs – from Banking Circle, the next generation technology-led Payments Bank, suggests that the services currently “offered by Payment Service Providers aren’t going far enough to support the shift to e-commerce.”
Big Techs: BIS Official Says Current Financial Regulations Not “Fit for Purpose”
A senior board member at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has asked for a coordinated regulatory response in order to limit the incursions of Big tech companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) into financial services. The senior office argued that the current rules are “not fit for purpose.”
A Paternalistic and Lazy Regulator: SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Criticizes Kraken Enforcement Action
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has shared her thoughts on the enforcement action taken against Kraken. The crypto exchange agreed to pay a $30 million penalty pertaining to its staking service. The ability for US clients to earn a return on parked Proof of Stake digital assets has now been shuttered. It will remain available for international customers.
Rosbank Demonstrated First Digital Gold Exchange Transaction in Russia Using Digital Rubles
Rosbank demonstrated the first digital gold exchange deal in Russia using digital rubles. According to the bank it involved “the exchange of tokenized gold between two parties using innovative distributed ledger technology (blockchain) to ensure the security and continuity of the process.”. The project was “implemented jointly with the...
SEC Crypto Crackdown Expected to Continue. Who Will Be Next?
SEC Chair Gary Gensler received some face time this morning on CNBC in the wake of the Commission’s enforcement action taken against crypto exchange Kraken. The platform was compelled to pay a $30 million penalty for its staking service offered to US investors. Staking is a common service offered by crypto exchanges that allow holders of Proof of Stake crypto to earn a return while parking these digital assets as they act as validators for the network, providing a necessary service. The SEC claimed that staking is a security. Kraken paid the penalty without admitting or denying any guilt.
