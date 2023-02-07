ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Late-night crash closes road in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A late-night crash in Lancaster County injured at least two people on Friday, Feb. 10. According to the East Hempfield Police Department, the crash occurred on the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road around 11:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and injured at least two people, according to police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Borough Police: Woman robbed on North Bower

SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are investigating an apparent mugging on the east end. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of North Bower Street Thursday. A woman walking north was ambushed by a male who displayed a handgun in the waist of his pants. The woman initially...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages apartment building in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building in Scranton Friday afternoon. The flames broke out at the spot along Madison Avenue around 5 p.m. Crews say the fire started in an apartment on the first floor. Some residents were home at the time of the fire but everyone...
SCRANTON, PA
PennLive.com

2 men arrested in central Pa. shooting that injured one person: police

Investigators in York have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that injured a 49-year-old man on Friday, police said. Officers were called to the 600 block of East Market Street at an unspecified time, where they found the injured man. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was not reported by the police.
YORK, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Borough police seeking missing juvenile

SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are seeking a missing juvenile, Allyanna Valentine. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black boots. She is 5’4″ and approximately 110lbs. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Schuylkill County Communications Center at...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver killed in icy crash

Orangeville, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed when he crashed his pickup into a tree Thursday morning. Donald Hauck of Rohrsburg was driving on Rohrsburg Road near Belles Road in Orange Township around 7:20 a.m. when he lost control of his truck and struck a tree, said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Road conditions were rainy and icy at the time of the crash, he noted. The truck struck a tree before crashing down an embankment and coming to a stop. Hauck died of blunt force trauma, Reese said. Toxicology tests will be performed, but alcohol isn't suspected to be a factor in the crash, he said.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy