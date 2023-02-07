Read full article on original website
Two hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Schuylkill County sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. State police say a car driving north along Route 61 and University Drive veered and crashed into a tree around 3 p.m. in North Manheim Township near Schuylkill Haven. A man and...
Central Pa. man killed after car overturns on embankment
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday night in Lancaster County. First responders found a 50-year-old man dead inside an overturned 2005 Honda Pilot in the westbound lane of Route 30 West at around 10:30 p.m., according to the East Hempfield Township Police Department. Police said the man...
Late-night crash closes road in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A late-night crash in Lancaster County injured at least two people on Friday, Feb. 10. According to the East Hempfield Police Department, the crash occurred on the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road around 11:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and injured at least two people, according to police.
Allentown police officer shot and killed alleged assailant, officials said (UPDATE)
This story was updated at 2:50 p.m. with the identity of the man who died of the gunshot wound. An Allentown police officer shot and killed a Coplay man running from a fight on Friday night, according to police. Officials said Xavier I. Arnold, 20, allegedly assaulted another individual shortly...
Late night crash under investigation in Lancaster County
A late night crash shut down a Lancaster County road Friday night. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just before midnight, in the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the East Hempfield Township Police Department.
Life sentence for convicted arsonist in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Arson, criminal homicide, and criminal attempted homicide. A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty to those charges this week and will spend life in prison. Christopher Gillie admitted guilt to the charges on Tuesday. Police say he set fire to the home of Phylis and Julius...
Man locked up after ‘badly decomposed’ body found in Scranton apartment
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is locked up after police found a body inside his apartment. According to court paperwork, a neighbor called police last week after a man claimed he needed to get rid of a body. When cops showed up to the apartment on Capouse Avenue,...
18-Year-Old York Woman Who Mysteriously Disappeared From Work In York County Found Safe: Police
UPDATE:Aniya Bailey, 18, of West Manchester Township, was found safe on the evening of Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, authorities say. Additional details were not released. ORIGINAL:A woman is missing after she took a Lyft from work in the middle of her shift, authorities say. Aniya Bailey, 18, w…
Guilty verdict in deadly Schuylkill County shooting
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A man was found guilty of a deadly shooting in Schuylkill County. Santonio Malone shot and killed Juan Romero in October 2021 in Mahanoy City. Another man was also hurt. A jury found Malone guilty of first-degree murder and related charges. He is set to...
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
Borough Police: Woman robbed on North Bower
SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are investigating an apparent mugging on the east end. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of North Bower Street Thursday. A woman walking north was ambushed by a male who displayed a handgun in the waist of his pants. The woman initially...
Police: Man hits pedestrian on William Penn Highway, then gets into head-on crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Police Department says a man got into a crash shortly after hitting a pedestrian on William Penn Highway Friday afternoon. William Penn Highway had been closed between Elwood and Milford streets while police investigated. Police were sent to William Penn Highway shortly before...
Dump Truck Owner Arrested For Crash That Killed Pregnant Mom: Montco DA
The owner of the dump truck that killed a pregnant Montgomery County mom is now facing criminal charges, authorities say. Kellie Adams of Lansdale, 31, and her Upper Providence firefighter husband Jason were expecting a child when she was struck head-on by a DWI dump truck driver in August 2022, prosecutors have said.
Pa. man accused of shooting girlfriend in the leg: report
A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police say he shot his girlfriend in the leg, according to a story from the News-Item. Ronald F. Sobol, 42, of Coal Twp., Northumberland County, is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person, the news site said.
Fire damages apartment building in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building in Scranton Friday afternoon. The flames broke out at the spot along Madison Avenue around 5 p.m. Crews say the fire started in an apartment on the first floor. Some residents were home at the time of the fire but everyone...
Man Charged in Killing of 12-Year-Old Girl He Stored in a Freezer in Lancaster Co.
WARNING: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for some readers. Jason Shackelford was charged with criminal homicide in the killing of his former girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter who he stored in a freezer, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. On Friday, East...
2 men arrested in central Pa. shooting that injured one person: police
Investigators in York have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that injured a 49-year-old man on Friday, police said. Officers were called to the 600 block of East Market Street at an unspecified time, where they found the injured man. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was not reported by the police.
Borough police seeking missing juvenile
SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are seeking a missing juvenile, Allyanna Valentine. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black boots. She is 5’4″ and approximately 110lbs. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Schuylkill County Communications Center at...
Police investigating death in central Pa. home, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a body was found in a Lancaster County home on Friday morning, according to police. Colombia Borough officers were dispatched at 8:18 a.m. to the 500 block of Avenue H, for a report of a person found dead inside the residence. Police said the...
Driver killed in icy crash
Orangeville, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed when he crashed his pickup into a tree Thursday morning. Donald Hauck of Rohrsburg was driving on Rohrsburg Road near Belles Road in Orange Township around 7:20 a.m. when he lost control of his truck and struck a tree, said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Road conditions were rainy and icy at the time of the crash, he noted. The truck struck a tree before crashing down an embankment and coming to a stop. Hauck died of blunt force trauma, Reese said. Toxicology tests will be performed, but alcohol isn't suspected to be a factor in the crash, he said.
