2 men arrested in central Pa. shooting that injured one person: police
Investigators in York have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that injured a 49-year-old man on Friday, police said. Officers were called to the 600 block of East Market Street at an unspecified time, where they found the injured man. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was not reported by the police.
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Thursday, Feb. 9, killed an 18-year-old driver according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to 511PA.com and state police, the crash was near Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road at around 4:02 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A candlelight vigil was held for a missing York County man. Kadin Black, 19, from Lower Windsor Township was last seen at his home on Vickille Drive on Dec. 17, 2022. In early January, Lower Windsor Township Police held a press conference, stating that it...
An 18-year-old driving a Mustang crashed and died in Cumberland County on Thursday afternoon, according to state police. Jeffrey L. Suter, of East Pennsboro Township, was driving the 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 81, state police said. Around 4 p.m., police said Suter made an unsafe lane change which...
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been injured after a collision Wednesday evening involving another vehicle and a missed red light according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department. Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6:35 p.m. in Mechanicsburg at the intersection of South...
It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
Taneytown Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent two people to Shock Trauma in Carroll County.
On Tuesday, a Pa. woman has been charged with multiple counts of murder and aggravated arson for her role in a fatal fire that occurred a year ago, according to police. According to investigators, Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona, Blair County, Pa., caused a fire at East 5th Ave. home, which claimed the life of Mark Stewart, 75, on Feb. 15, 2022, WJAC reported.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township. "The investigation revealed that the operator of...
FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man, whose father called law enforcement to report him suicidal, was taken into custody early Friday, ending a 39-hour manhunt during which he wounded two Baltimore County police officers in separate shootings and holed up in a wooded area behind a suburban shopping center, authorities said.
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man has been arrested and charged after a physical altercation with a woman inside a Mount Royal Avenue home on Friday. According to police, on Friday, Cumberland City police officers issued Kelah Monae Johnson, 24, with a criminal summons. The summons was issued as a result of an incident occurring on February 8, at a residence in the 800 block of Mount Royal Avenue. It is alleged that Johnson was involved in a verbal altercation during that incident that turned physical, resulting in minor injuries to a female victim. Johnson was issued a summons and The post Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — According to a press release, the team from the popular TV show "American Pickers" recently made a stop in Central Pennsylvania where they interviewed a Blair County business owner. The "American Pickers" crew visited with Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Cumberland man was convicted of attempted homicide, among other charges, on Wednesday. Mark Boisey of New Cumberland, Pa., was convicted by a jury of two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of assault of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, four counts of aggravated assault, strangulation, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon on a Harrisburg street, authorities said. The 30-year-old woman found around 3 p.m. in the area of North Third and South streets died from a heart attack, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. He said an autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
