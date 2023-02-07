ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Police: 13-year-old hospitalized after setting himself on fire

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Brownsville police say that a 13-year-old boy suffered severe burns after lighting himself on fire.

ValleyCentral spoke with Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, who said the incident occurred at 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Person of interest sought in connection to theft, Brownsville police say

“He lit himself on fire using rubbing alcohol and sage,” Sandoval said.

The teen was transported to the San Antonio Burn Unit with over 60% of body receiving burns, police said.

McAllen police: Man suspected of assaulting his family

What prompted the teen’s actions remains unverified, Sandoval told ValleyCentral.

The case remains under investigation.

