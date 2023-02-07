Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Platform RoboCash Announces Changes in Interest Rates
Investment platform Robocash has announced that new rates “will apply to loans from 91 days to 3 years.”. As most businesses of Robocash Group have currently achieved self-sustaining state, they are reportedly “reducing interest rates on several loan terms and do not plan to increase the volume of the placed loans in the near future.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Director of CBDC, Market Infrastructure Says Bank of England Consultation Paper on CBDC Offers Meaningful Engagement Opportunity
Fireblocks Director of CBDC & Market Infrastructure Varul Paul has commented on the recent Bank of England Consultation paper focused on the development of the Digital Pound. Prior to Fireblocks, Varun spent 14 years “at the Bank of England, where he supported key decisions on interest rates, managed risks to financial stability, and delivered a landmark review on the future of finance.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bank of London Secures $40M in Extension to Series C Funding
The Bank of London, the “next-generation” technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, announced it has raised $40M, in an extension to its Series C funding, “bringing the company’s total raise to $160M.”. This investment round follows The Bank...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
crowdfundinsider.com
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bondora Reports Strong Start in 2023 for Investments, Loan Originations
2023 starts where 2022 ended, with a “strong wave” of loan originations and investments. Investors added a total of €17,087,257 to their accounts, according to an update from Bondora. And loan originations also launched into the new year “with an impressive €17,137,703.”. In January, 2,179...
Motley Fool
1 Major Bull Case for Tesla: It Has Become a Cash Cow
The days of burning cash are long gone for the electric car maker. The company's strong cash flow is helping it expand its lead in the electric vehicle market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
crowdfundinsider.com
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Key Updates, Strategy for 2023
Interest – 9.00% p.a. Collateral – accrued game developer receivables. Overcollateralized with accruing future revenues from blue-chip gaming, advertisement companies, and governmental institutions. 2nd ABS program details:. Total ABS amount 340 000 EUROS. Interest rate – 9.25% p.a. Period – 8 months. Category – A+
crowdfundinsider.com
Robinhood Cancels Ziglu Acquisition as it Reduces Expenses
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) revealed it has canceled the acquisition of Ziglu, a UK Fintech that opened the door to a new market. Ziglu holds an e-money license and is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Ziglu provides crypto trading in the UK as well as other features such as cash accounts.
Debt Default by US Treasury Could Cause Stock Crashes; Give China Leverage Over US; Cause Global Financial Collapse
Economists say we're facing severe national and global consequences if we use the debt ceiling and the potential of US Treasury debt default as a negotiating tool for our political differences. Many of us think it will mean higher interest rates, higher grocery bills (please, no more!), or job losses where we finally have the lowest unemployment rate in decades (1969), now down to 3.4%. Believe it or not, increased interest rates, more expensive groceries, and massive job losses would actually be a good outcome in comparison to the cascade of financial woes we might face if we default on our loans.
crowdfundinsider.com
GHO: Aave based Stablecoin Pegged 1 to 1 to US Dollar Announced
Aave, a web3 protocol company, has announced a new dollar-based stablecoin “GHO” (pronounced Go), on Ethereum’s Goerli Testnet. Pegged one to one to the US dollar, the digital asset is said to be overcollaterizled. According to the company, the Aave DAO will manage the supply of GHO,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Adyen Release H2 2022 Financial Results
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) posts “strong” results and sustained profitable growth “driven by its global customer portfolio and motivated team executing on the company’s long-term ambitions.”. Summary H2 2022. Processed volume “was €421.7 billion, up 41% year-on-year.” Of these volumes, point-of-sale volumes “were €67.6 billion, up 62%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Carbonplace Announces New CEO, Secures $45 Million in Funding
Carbon credit transaction network Carbonplace has raised $45 million in “a strategic round of investment and formed its own entity.” Carbonplace, which “connects buyers and sellers of carbon credits through their banks, secured the seed funding from the financial institutions which founded the fintech: BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Payment Service Providers Aren’t Going Far Enough to Support Shift to E-Commerce: Report
A new insight report – The perfect payment partner? What merchants are looking for from their PSPs – from Banking Circle, the next generation technology-led Payments Bank, suggests that the services currently “offered by Payment Service Providers aren’t going far enough to support the shift to e-commerce.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitso Releases “Guiding Principles” for Self-Regulation, Promotion of Standard Best-Practices for LatAm Crypto Sector
Bitso, the cryptocurrency-powered financial services company in Latin America, has released the regulatory principles that “guide its operations and its strategic decisions in adherence with the highest industry standards.”. At a time when the crypto industry is facing unparalleled doubt and scrutiny due to both the crypto winter and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mazepay, the Fintech Platform Enhancing B2B Payments, Raises €4M
Mazepay, the Danish Fintech platform that simplifies long-tail procurement and B2B payments, has “raised a €4M growth round, led by Scale Capital.”. Participants in the investment round “include international investment firm Hambro Perks, and London-based early-stage venture capital firm Outward VC. Mazepay will use the latest funding to expand further across Europe.”
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Crypto Crackdown Expected to Continue. Who Will Be Next?
SEC Chair Gary Gensler received some face time this morning on CNBC in the wake of the Commission’s enforcement action taken against crypto exchange Kraken. The platform was compelled to pay a $30 million penalty for its staking service offered to US investors. Staking is a common service offered by crypto exchanges that allow holders of Proof of Stake crypto to earn a return while parking these digital assets as they act as validators for the network, providing a necessary service. The SEC claimed that staking is a security. Kraken paid the penalty without admitting or denying any guilt.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Private Equity Investment Platform Moonfare Finalizes Series C Extension
Moonfare, the global digital private equity investment platform, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round “at c.a. $15 million, achieving a record valuation.”. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C investment round “to over $130 million.”. Following Insight Partners’ investment “in November...
Tesla is singlehandedly driving the highest retail investment into the stock market since 2020 as traders await Elon Musk's master plan at the upcoming investor day
Tesla has driven a big rebound in the retail FOMO trade as its stock has doubled in five weeks. Retail investors' aggregate inflows into the stock market have reached levels last seen in 2020 and 2021, according to Vanda Research. "Tesla continues to draw unprecedented retail flows" ahead of CEO...
