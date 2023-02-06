ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
CNET

Best Electric Space Heater for 2023

One way to save on your winter energy bill is to keep the thermostat set to this temperature. Another is with a space heater. These inexpensive appliances aren't just a means of staving off literal cold feet during the winter months, a space heater can trim serious money from your energy bill by reducing your reliance on a centralized, whole-home heat and creating cozy, ambient heat in whatever room you're actually occupying.
Good News Network

A Big Step Towards Hydrogen Fuel Out of Thin Air—Just Like a Plant

A device that can harvest water from the air and provide hydrogen fuel—entirely powered by solar energy—has been a long-held dream of scientists, but it’s now close to fulfillment. Chemical engineer Kevin Sivula and his team have made a significant step towards bringing this vision closer to...
TechSpot

A new lithium-air battery design promises unprecedented energy density

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. The big picture: Among the many alternative solutions to traditional lithium-ion batteries, researchers are experimenting with lithium-air designs. A new innovation in the space could solve many of the issues previously exhibited by this technology.
Andrei Tapalaga

Rock That Generates Electricity Discovered in Africa

Viral videos that have gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok purport to demonstrate a new mineral that holds a charge, with users proving by rubbing them together and causing sparks, as well as connecting them with wires that appear to power an LED. The rocks were allegedly discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and have sparked much curiosity due to the fact that such rock will likely transform batteries and power storage forever.
Engadget

Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required

Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
IOWA STATE
metalconstructionnews.com

Dealing with Metal Roof Penetrations

A watertight seal is critical to the long-term, leak-free performance of a metal roof. Metal roofs are an outstanding waterproof building component, as long as they don’t get penetrated. But they will be penetrated during installation, either to accommodate another building component or possibly an accident. Pipes, vents, supports, skylights and other roof protrusions are where leaks can develop due to their penetrations. Since penetrations are literally holes in a roof, and since holes in a roof cause leaks, it is critical that all penetrations be properly flashed and sealed to redirect water and prevent the possibility of it trickling into a roofing system.
ien.com

Handling Industrial Wastewater Treatment Surprises with Automatic Scraper Strainers

For industry, wastewater treatment is required to comply with regulations like the EPA’s Clean Water Act, which sets wastewater standards for industry and national water quality criteria for pollutants in surface waters. Although treatment options like settling tanks and automatic backwash strainers are commonly used, these have substantial limitations when conditions are unpredictable.
boatingmag.com

Marine Power Innovation Awards 2022: Water Jet

This waterjet propulsion system from Indmar marries a 310-hp 2.3L EcoBoost engine (Based on a Ford engine) and an Indmar EcoJet waterjet. It is installed on a pontoon boat in a way that completely isolates the engine and jet-pump noise and vibration from the rest of the hull. It dramatically dampens the high-pitched sound inherent with jets, offering all the advantages of jet propulsion while mitigating a big complaint —noise. Furthermore, it provides terrific throttle response and can make the boat spin on a dime. Finally, it provides for a wide-open aft deck.
yankodesign.com

This new carbon negative material made using processed grass is meant to replace traditional OSB boards

Based in North Carolina, the firm Plantd Materials has produced a new material ‘Plantd’. Built using processed perennial grass, the material is said to be lighter and stronger as compared to traditional timber boards, but will capture more carbon. The firm says that the material is a “blend of fast-growing perennial grasses”, that they hope will be used as an alternative to traditional oriented strand board (OBS). OBS is a material similar to plywood that is used to sheath floors and walls.
Phys.org

How carbon fiber–reinforced epoxy composite laminates fail when wet

Scientists from two Asian universities, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Newcastle University in Singapore, have completed a study to understand how the mechanical behavior of carbon fiber–reinforced epoxy composite laminates could be compromised by moisture seepage. A team of researchers, led by KJ Wong (UTM, Malaysia), has developed a...
fashionunited.com

A plastic-eating enzyme could tackle polyester clothing waste

Polyester, a fast fashion staple, accounts for 60 percent of worn clothing. It also makes for a disproportionately high garment that ends up in landfill each year. Polyester, a consumer plastic, is made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Despite its unsustainable properties, the popularity and demand for polyester is extremely high.
globalspec.com

New material impenetrable to gas, liquids

Engineers from North Carolina State University have developed an elastic material that is impenetrable to liquids and gases. To develop the new elastic material, the team used liquid metal to accomplish what previous materials could not: be both flexible and impenetrable to gases and liquids. Before this development, there had...

