Grand Rapids, MI

Burglar Nabbed in Saturday Morning House Break-in on Holland’s North Side

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – A possible burglary on Holland’s North Side is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 41 hundred block of Lakeshore Drive, north of Quincey Street, just after 10 AM on Saturday on a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress. When the law arrived, a man inside was detain, while a perimeter was set up to nab a reported second suspect inside that was armed.
Suspect arrested for breaking & entering in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on North Lakeshore Drive on a report of a breaking and entering in progress around 10 a.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, a man they found in the home was detained, deputies said. The residence was also...
30-year-old man fatally shot, 2 injured in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A man was fatally shot Friday near Michael Avenue Southwest, according to Wyoming Police. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Devin McDonald, 30, fatally shot outside an apartment building, investigators said. A woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot...
Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
Holland Police Log February 9-10, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
