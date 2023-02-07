Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Bicyclist injured in crash at Holland Lowe’s
A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital after he was struck by a car in Holland Saturday afternoon.
927thevan.com
Burglar Nabbed in Saturday Morning House Break-in on Holland’s North Side
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – A possible burglary on Holland’s North Side is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 41 hundred block of Lakeshore Drive, north of Quincey Street, just after 10 AM on Saturday on a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress. When the law arrived, a man inside was detain, while a perimeter was set up to nab a reported second suspect inside that was armed.
1 arrested following break-in in Park Township
One person is in custody following a Saturday break-in in Park Township.
Man hit, killed while crossing Kalamazoo road
A man was hit and killed on Friday evening while walking across a Kalamazoo road.
WWMT
Suspect arrested for breaking & entering in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on North Lakeshore Drive on a report of a breaking and entering in progress around 10 a.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, a man they found in the home was detained, deputies said. The residence was also...
WWMTCw
30-year-old man fatally shot, 2 injured in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A man was fatally shot Friday near Michael Avenue Southwest, according to Wyoming Police. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Devin McDonald, 30, fatally shot outside an apartment building, investigators said. A woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot...
1 arrested, 1 sought after chase ends in crash near Spring Lake
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash near Spring Lake Thursday night.
Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
Vigil held for Wyoming mother killed in crash
A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming.
GRPD: One dead following shooting
Grand Rapids Police say one man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids Friday night. A man is in custody after a witness stopped him while he was trying to run away
Kalamazoo teen hospitalized for gunshot wound
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Suspect in drive-by shooting arrested after high-speed chase with police
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a man who led police on a high-speed pursuit after a drive-by shooting, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said. The suspect, a 28-year-old Gowen man, was arrested and police are interviewing a woman for possible involvement in the alleged crime on Friday, Feb. 10.
Jackknifed semi-truck restricts southbound US-31
A crash and fuel spill closed a lane of US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic.
Deputies: Man arrested in Kent City shooting; no injuries
A suspect in a shooting in Kent City was arrested after an hourslong search in northern Kent County Friday morning.
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log February 9-10, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Sheriff’s deputies tracking suspect in drive-by shooting, police chase
KENT COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies on Friday, Feb. 10, are looking for a drive-by shooting suspect who led police on a pursuit. Police have a large presence in the area of Meddler Avenue NE between 18 Mile Road and 19 Mile Road in Spencer Township. Police have...
Missing mother’s clothes found near her burned truck, blood evidence inside vehicle: Sheriff
Authorities are now investigating the disappearance of Michigan mother Heather Mae Kelley as a homicide after officers found her truck burned out with blood evidence inside the vehicle, Kalamazoo Sheriff Richard Fuller announced in a press conference Wednesday. Local officials previously said that Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec....
Prosecutor decides no charges will be issued in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo man
KALAMAZOO, MI – No charges will be issued in the September 2021 fatal shooting of Patrick Harbor. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor finalized his decision this week, months after his office began reviewing the case. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the Kalamazoo Public Safety investigation into Harbor’s Sept. 12,...
‘Hopefully I don’t die’: Kent City man shaken after suspect shot at his home
The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the 28-year-old suspect will be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 13.
All lanes reopen after semi jacknifes on US-31 in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, Mich — Police in Norton Shores say the driver of a semi truck was not injured when the they lost control and hit a guardrail. The crash happened Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. on Southbound US-31 at Airline Road in Norton Shores. We're told the left lane...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
29K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0