Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax Police investigating pair of shootings in Mount Vernon area

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in the hospital after two shootings in two days in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 6 for a report of a shooting. A person was found shot at the scene and was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfTnf_0kfFHake00
Man charged with stabbing in Loudoun County, victim in ‘serious condition’

On the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, officers responded to the 8400 block of Blankenship Street for a report of a shooting. A woman was found shot at the scene and was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

The suspect in the second shooting was apprehended in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Police believe the shooting was domestic-related.

Anyone with information related to either of these incidents is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.

