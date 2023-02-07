Passenger killed after truck hit by train in Prince William

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after police say she was riding in a truck that was struck by a train as it was crossing railroad tracks in Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, detectives responded to the intersection of James Madison Highway and Kapp Valley Way in the Haymarket area for a report of a vehicle crash involving a train.

It was determined that the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading north on Kapp Valley Way when he ignored a stop sign in front of railroad tracks. As the truck crossed the track, it was struck by an oncoming cargo train. The impact caused the truck to land several hundred feet away from the railroad crossing.

Fire and rescue personnel pronounced 26-year-old Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia of Manassas, who was riding in the passenger seat of the truck, dead at the scene. The driver, a 42-year-old Manassas Park man, was flown to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives are still investigating this crash, anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.

