Louisiana State

5 former Louisiana high school players in Super Bowl LVII

By Bjorn Morfin
 4 days ago

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Five players who played at Louisiana high schools could win a super bowl ring in this year’s Big Game.

According to a Facebook post by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), L’Jarius Sneed, Justin Reid, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Boston Scott, and DeVonta Smith will all be playing for the Lombardi Trophy this year.

Super Bowl: Chiefs, Eagles meet in Arizona

“Congratulations to the LHSAA Alumni who will play Super Bowl LVII!” the post said.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed attended Minden High School in Minden, La. according to LHSAA. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft .

Also on the Chiefs, safety Justin Reid played for Dutchtown High School in Geismar, according to LHSAA. He was selected by the Houston Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft where he played before signing with the Cheifs in 2022 .

Originally entering the NFL as a first-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went to Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, according to LHSAA.

Eagles running back Boston Scott attended Zachary High School in Zachary, according to LHSAA. According to the Eagles website , Scott entered the NFL in the 2018 Draft.

Also on the Eagles is wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who made his way to the NFL after being drafted by Philadelphia in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. According to LHSAA, Smith played for Amite High School.

Meet your 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer: Rihanna

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

You can watch the big game on Fox or stream it on fuboTV .

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (CST).

