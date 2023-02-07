Authorities believe Union Parish inmate escapee may not be in the area; has ties in Tangipahoa Parish

UPDATE: On February 7, 2023, at 1 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Ike Strickland may no longer be in the Marion area. NBC 10 has learned that Strickland has ties in Tangipahoa Parish and may be headed toward that area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please call (318) 368-3124 or 911 .

UNION PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department are currently searching for 29-year-old Ike Strickland.

Strickland is an inmate at UPDC and escaped from his trustee detail in Marion, La. on February 7, 2023, around 7:00 AM he is reportedly wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please call (318) 368-3124 or 911.

