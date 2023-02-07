Damian Lillard casually sank the wildest three-pointer of the NBA season

You don’t reach Damian Lillard’s level of stardom without a healthy reserve of self-assurance. But even for a player as irrationally confident as Lillard, this is lunacy.

Let’s unpack this. Lillard picked up his dribble at the Blazers’ center-court logo, then, after surveying the floor for several seconds, decided to pull up from 41 feet, casually sinking one of the most deranged three-pointers you will ever witness.

Imagine having the audacity, the unmitigated gall, to attempt a shot of such infuriating recklessness, then, in defiance of all logic and reason, be immediately rewarded for it. It’s not like Lillard was up against the clock either—he had 13 seconds to find a better shot or dish off to one of his teammates, including Drew Eubanks, who was open at the top of the key.

Even long-range artist Steph Curry would have to think twice before letting it fly from that distance. Then again, Lillard has made a habit of doing this throughout his career, routinely draining shots that others would only attempt out of pure desperation (his walk-off three to eliminate OKC in 2019 immediately comes to mind). The seven-time All-Star has said he considers himself the second-best shooter in NBA history (Curry being first, of course), and while that might be his ego talking, Lillard’s greatness is undeniable, ranking sixth all-time in career three-pointers behind only Curry, Ray Allen, James Harden, Reggie Miller and Kyle Korver.

While his efforts were wasted in a losing effort Monday night (Milwaukee won by a final margin of 127-108), the Blazers vet is quietly enjoying the best statistical stretch of his career, averaging 34.6 points per game since January 1st.

