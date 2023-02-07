ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Stanley, Billy Idol will join Ozzy Osbourne and Joan Jett as office rock stars in Super Bowl ad

By Monica Rivera
 4 days ago

Ozzy Osbourne , Paul Stanley , Billy Idol , Joan Jett and Gary Clark Jr. will all get their moment in the spotlight on Superbowl Sunday as they appear in commercial for financial management company, Workday.

The minute-long ad features each music icon having “something to say” about using the term “rock star” to compliment office space workers.

“Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” the ad’s YouTube description reads. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”

The ad opens with KISS Paul Stanley closing out a concert before turning to the cameras to say, “Hey corporate types, will you stop calling each other ‘rock stars?’”

The ad continues on to highlight how the actual rockstars define being a rockstar and what misfits they’d be in the office setting.

“I’ve trashed hotel rooms in 43 countries,” states Billy Idol before Joan Jett exclaims, “I’ve been on the road since I was 16.”

The ad then shows Ozzy in a trashed backyard saying, “I’ve done my share of bad things… Also your share of bad things.”

Check out the full advertisement above as well as some bonus clips below.

