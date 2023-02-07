ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Louisiana woman accused of stealing over $20K from credit union; arrested for bank fraud

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRP4z_0kfFH3u200

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On January 3, 2023, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the Centric Federal Credit Union due to a bank fraud. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a bank manager who advised that the bank was short approximately $23,000 because of 42-year-old Jennifer Baird.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

NBC 10 learned that Baird allegedly transferred $23,000 from her account at Bank of America to her account at Centric Federal Credit Union between November 15, 2022, and December 6, 2022. Baird then made six withdrawals and made several debit card transactions totaling $23,000 from her account at Centric Federal Credit Union.

According to reports, Bank of America took the funds back because they were unauthorized transactions. Once the Centric Federal Credit Union contacted Baird about the bank fraud, she reportedly gave the bank manager “a few choice of words” prior to ending the call.

On February 6, 2023, authorities confirmed that Baird was arrested and charged with six counts of Bank Fraud. Her bond was set at $60,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after attempting to attack employees and customers at Louisiana restaurant, police say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Acadia Parish man is behind bars for allegedly refusing to leave a Mexican restaurant and attempting to attack its employees and customers. On February 10, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Avocado’s on the 200 block […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of stealing over $1K worth of alcohol from convenience store; jailed

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing approximately $1,094 worth of alcohol with three other suspects. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a convenience store on the 6000 block of Cypress Street […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana authorities identify burglary suspect after finding the suspect’s photo album at the scene; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for a recent residential burglary in Union Parish. In January 2023, officials of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Downsville area due to a residential burglary. Authorities were informed that the […]
UNION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65

45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65. Lake Providence, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence at around 3:45 p.m. This collision took the life of Casi E.B. Blaylock, 45, of Epps, Louisiana.
EPPS, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges including one relating to an incident where he allegedly shot his child, according to court records. On Feb. 10, Monroe Police Department detectives went to a home on Rogers St. in response to a tip that Xavier Givens, who is wanted in a recent homicide case, lives there. While at the residence, offers said several men exited the house and one of them said they knew Givens but he was not there.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted man stopped for excessive window tint

A Homer man was arrested by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night after he was stopped for excessive window tint. A deputy saw a silver Hyundai on La. Highway 33 with window tint that appeared to be too dark. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, Jermund C. Curry, 30, was found with bits of suspected marijuana stuck on the front of his shirt. Curry was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted, yielding more marijuana, two digital scales typically used in narcotics trafficking, and a grinder used for processing marijuana.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Monroe Police identify second suspect in fatal Winnsboro Road shooting

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/08/2023; 11:15 AM): On February 8, 2023, around 11:15 AM, Detective Matt Schmitz confirmed with NBC 10 that Monroe Police are searching for another suspect in the fatal shooting that took place on Winnsboro Road. According to authorities, they are searching for Xavier Givens. Anyone with […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two women arrested in fight

Grambling Police arrested two roommates Wednesday after investigating a disturbance at a Center Avenue apartment. Zariah Z. Modica, 20, and Jada Walker, 21, were booked for aggravated battery following an altercation over finances related to their apartment. The discussion allegedly evolved into thrown items and the use of pepper spray....
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

18-year-old Bastrop man arrested for Attempted Murder, police say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/06/2023): On Monday, February 6, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department arrested 18-year-old Tresean Purdy who was wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. The charges stem from a shooting that took place on January 10, 2023. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop […]
BASTROP, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy