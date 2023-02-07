ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagrove, NC

NC woman accused of killing firefighter husband given $1 million bond

By Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman accused of killing her firefighter husband has been granted bond.

Heather Auman, who is accused of shooting Seagrove firefighter MJ Auman at the end of June, was granted a $1 million bond in court on Monday. If the bond is paid, she’ll remain on Electronic House Arrest.

‘Kind soul’: Seagrove community mourns loss of firefighter; wife accused of shooting, killing him

Background

Randolph County deputies were called to a home on Ridge Road in Seagrove about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. MJ Auman was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

As deputies investigated, they found enough evidence to charge Heather Hicks Auman with first-degree murder.

In August, just over a month after Auman’s death Randolph County prosecutors went before the judge to seek the death penalty in this case , if Heather Hicks Auman should be convicted, but this request was denied, and the case will stay as a non-capital case in Randolph County Superior Court.

Remembering MJ

“It’s a loss for our community,” community member Melissa Bunker said . “He was a great first responder. He was a great firefighter.”

Seagrove Fire Department said in a statement that “MJ’’’s infectious smile, outgoing personality and willingness to serve others will forever be missed throughout our county’s fire service.”

Auman also worked for the Ramseur Fire Department, who said they will always remember him as an important part of their team.

