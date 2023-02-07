ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Black El Paso County couple who complained of racism and harassment arrested for stalking, NAACP investigating

By JEREMY JOJOLA 9NEWS
 4 days ago

A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors in El Paso County has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests.

On Monday, Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested on felony warrants and were each booked by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, according to Gazette news partner 9NEWS. The Mallerys were each expected to face two felony charges of stalking, according to online court records.

Fundraisers set up for Fountain police officer Julian Becerra, injured in fall from bridge

The exact details outlining the allegations against the Mallerys had not been released as of this publication.

For the past two years, the Mallerys have claimed people have targeted their farm, called Freedom Acres Ranch, through acts of vandalism and animal mutilation of their livestock.

In a statement sent to 9NEWS in December, the Mallerys outlined allegations against an El Paso County deputy, claiming he was instigating attacks.

The arrests Monday prompted the NAACP to get involved.

“I would really hope that the El Paso County Sheriff's department and several others in rural areas understand that we're taking this very seriously,” said Portia Prescott, president of the Rocky Mountain NAACP.

An online post that outlined the Mallerys' allegations of racism and claims of attacks on their farm prompted the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to issue a news release in which the agency denied allegations of racism.

Read more at 9news.com .

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

