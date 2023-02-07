Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Official, employees testify in trial of former administrator after 12 deaths at Hollywood nursing home
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The manslaughter trial for the former administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills continued on Thursday. Although 12 patients died at the Broward County nursing home following Hurricane Irma in 2017, Jorge Carballo was charged with nine counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled person.
Click10.com
XXXTentacion murder trial: Defense calls credibility of state’s star witness into question
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but...
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
Click10.com
6-year-old receives treatment in South Florida after injuries from missile blast in Ukraine
MIAMI – A 6-year-old girl extracted from the front lines of the Ukraine-Russian war arrived in South Florida Friday evening to receive treatment from a missile that hit her home. Alisa Kulzhynska and her parents come from the city of Kherson, an area initially captured by the Russians but...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale city leaders unveil Progress Pride Flag ahead of festival
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale city leaders and residents celebrated the unveiling of the Progress Pride Flag Friday that is now along Sebastian Street and colored with meaning. The newly colored crosswalk was unveiled just before the city’s Pride of the Americas parade that takes place on Saturday....
thewestsidegazette.com
I am unbale to get to the BROWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD meeting however this is my comment:
Cartwright’s Exit Deal. “Good morning. My name is Bobby Henry and I am the publisher of the Westside Gazette. I am here to urge you to reject the agreement that was made between Dr. Cartwright and her lawyer with the Board attorney and Board chair. It is extortion, plain...
Click10.com
All clear given after bomb threat made against Broward middle school
MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning to a middle school in Broward County, authorities confirmed. According to police, an anonymous phone call was received, making the threat against Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.
Click10.com
BSO: Man arrested in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting in Central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in central Broward that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said. According to BSO spokeswoman Claudine Caro, Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, of Fort Lauderdale is facing one count of felony murder,...
Click10.com
Witness intimidation allegations headline day 3 of testimony in XXXTentacion murder trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Day three of testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. Allegations of witness intimidation headlined the proceedings. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert...
Two Florida Doctors Convicted In Scheme To Defraud Medicare Out Of $31 Million
A federal jury convicted two Florida doctors today for their roles in a scheme to defraud Medicare by submitting over $31 million in claims for expensive durable medical equipment (DME) that Medicare beneficiaries did not need and that were procured through the payment of kickbacks.
Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
Click10.com
Police: Student detained after threats made at Broward middle school
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A student was detained Thursday morning after verbal threats were made at a middle school in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police, the incident occurred at Pines Middle School, located at 200 Douglas Road. Broward school board names Cartwright's replacement. NOW PLAYING.
Click10.com
Man shot at apartment complex in Broward County
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex off County Line Road near Southwest 52nd Avenue. “Upon our arrival, we did observe a Black male laying in the hallway on the...
Click10.com
2 dead, 2 injured in crash in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in northwest Miami-Dade Friday night. It happened around 11:45 p.m. along Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, across from the Miami-Dade College’s north campus. Miami-Dade police were seen blocking off...
Click10.com
Humane Society of Broward County hoping to find permanent homes for furry friends
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County continued its search Saturday on finding a loving, permanent home for pets. Cherie Wachter, of the Broward County Humane Society, brought out 2-year-old Harlow and 4-year-old Heywood. Wachter believes they are both father and daughter, love to play with...
Click10.com
1 arrested following fatal 79th Street Causeway crash
MIAMI – The woman killed in a fatal crash on the 79th Street Causeway was a mother of five. Authorities are still investigating the crash. Among 38-year-old Naomy Arias’ five children was a two-month-old. Her sister and niece, who were also in the car at the time of the crash, are still recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Click10.com
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
Huge store chain opening another Florida location
A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Click10.com
Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Fort Lauderdale Friday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Northwest 9th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Department Detective Ali Adamson, officers with the agency and Fort Lauderdale Fire...
