KOLO TV Reno
Man arrested in Silver Springs on grand larceny charges
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County Sheriffs have arrested a man in Silver Springs for stealing attempting to steal a tractor and assaulting a witness. The LCSO says they were dispatched to the area north of Singing Waters Road on Thursday in Fernley after a person reported seeing a trailer that had been stolen from the Nevada Cement Quarry.
Homeless man arrested after stealing Jackson Police car
JACKSON, Calif. — A homeless man from Calaveras County is in Amador County Jail after allegedly stealing an unlocked Jackson Police Department patrol car. Authorities say around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 38-year-old David Sayle stole a patrol car that had been left unlocked and parked outside of the police department building.
KOLO TV Reno
Deputies respond to shooting in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a report of a shooting in the area of Sun Valley. It happened in the area of Leonesio Dr. Around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies say there is currently no outstanding threat to the public. When more...
Fox40
Mail stolen in El Dorado County recovered, being returned
(KTXL) — Some of the mail stolen from residents in the Cameron Park area was recovered and will be returned to the rightful owners, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said the area had seen a “rash of mail thefts” earlier this week and...
Mountain Democrat
High-speed chase rolls into town
A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
2news.com
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
goldcountrymedia.com
Fentanyl dealer in Granite Bay arrested with 4-year-old in car
A Sacramento woman was arrested and charged in Granite Bay on Jan. 27 for the transportation and sales of narcotics and child endangerment. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover operation in early January and searched her vehicle, revealing that a 4-year-old was present in the car with the woman during the sale, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.
Record-Courier
Man with multiple DUIs sent to prison
A Gardnerville man sentenced to 2-5 years in prison for driving under the influence probably won’t get to take his one-year sobriety chip with him. Sean Michael Britton, 53, had a long history of driving under the influence, including two prior felonies in California. District Judge Tod Young said...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Loitering with intent, silencer and assault weapon possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 19. Kevin Edward Boyd, 48, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. on suspicion of three misdemeanor bench warrants and a fugitive from justice...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO asking for help solving residential burglary case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving a residential burglary case in Washoe Valley. On the evening of Feb. 6, an unidentified woman approached a residence in the area of Lightning W Road in Reno and knocked on the door. She left upon getting no reply.
Mountain Democrat
Detectives bust Shingle Springs drug house
A visit to a Shingle Springs home by El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives led to the arrest of three people on drug-related charges Monday. A search warrant was served at a home on North Shingle Road as part of a narcotics investigation. Detectives discovered controlled substances including fentanyl, paraphernalia, stolen property and a large amount of U.S. currency, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in custody after 4-hour standoff at Motel 6
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 10:45 A.M. UPDATE: We’re learning that Hector Arreola is the man arrested after the standoff. Arreola is wanted in California for his alleged involvement in a murder. 10:40 P.M.UPDATE: A suspect wanted in California was taken into custody Thursday night at a Wells Avenue Motel...
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek Suspected Wrong-Way Driver Who Hit Several Cars
Sparks Police are looking for a suspected wrong-way driver who hit several cars on Vista Blvd. early Friday morning. The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. near Merlot Court. Photos show one of the cars that was hit. Police say they later found the suspect car at an apartment complex in...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Galleria Pkwy. hospitalizes 2
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday afternoon crash resulted in the hospitalization of two people, Sparks PD said. They say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Disc Drive, just east of Galleria Parkway. A white SUV crossed the median and hit a VW Beetle. Investigators believe the driver of...
Nevada Appeal
Sheriff: No additional weapons found at school
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office conducted a canine-led sweep of Carson High on Friday morning following the Feb. 8 arrest of two juveniles for allegedly possessing a firearm on school grounds. Sheriff Ken Furlong said the sweep produced no additional weapons. The Nevada Capitol Police provided a powder-sniffing dog...
2news.com
CHP Truckee, Truckee Police to conduct proactive traffic control near ski resorts
In a continued effort to provide the highest level of safety and service to drivers, CHP Truckee and Truckee PD are addressing safety concerns on I-80 and through the town of Truckee, due to ski traffic, by conducting proactive traffic control on Saturdays and Sundays. Due to the unpredictable amount...
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After Standoff In Sparks
Police say no one was hurt in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a standoff in Sparks. Police say they originally responded to a domestic disturbance after 10:30 p.m. at Park Vista Apartments.
Mountain Democrat
Owner of former Taco Bell site gets a side of fines
The building that once housed a Taco Bell in Pollock Pines, vacant for years, has accrued thousands of dollars in fines due to its continued neglect and disrepair, according to El Dorado County officials. A series of fines, including a notice to correct sent Feb. 3, have been piling up...
mynews4.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian is suffering from minor injuries after being hit by a car in downtown Reno Thursday afternoon. According to the Reno Police Department (RPD), at around 1:30 p.m. on February 9, a vehicle was driving eastbound on Evans Ave. and 2nd St. when it failed to maintain lanes and drove up to the sidewalk hitting a pedestrian.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks City Council to consider settlement with former fire chief Mark Lawson
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will meet next week to consider settling a lawsuit with former fire chief Mark Lawson. Lawson was briefly the city’s fire chief before being fired after being charged with a number of drug crimes in December. The amount being considered as a payout to Lawson is $441,218.83.
