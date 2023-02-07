Read full article on original website
Man arrested after attempting to attack employees and customers at Louisiana restaurant, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Acadia Parish man is behind bars for allegedly refusing to leave a Mexican restaurant and attempting to attack its employees and customers. On February 10, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Avocado’s on the 200 block […]
Monroe woman accused of stealing over $1K worth of alcohol from convenience store; jailed
A Monroe woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing approximately $1,094 worth of alcohol with three other suspects.
Union Parish authorities identify burglary suspect after finding the suspect’s photo album at the scene; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for a recent residential burglary in Union Parish. In January 2023, officials of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Downsville area due to a residential burglary. Authorities were informed that the […]
Winn Parish woman accused of stealing items from Dillard’s in Monroe; also arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
MISSING PERSON: Missing Ouachita Parish 15-year-old juvenile has been located, deputies confirm
UPDATE: As of February 10, 2023, at 1:54 PM, Toriano Hogg Jr. has been located by authorities. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 15-year-old Toriano Hogg Jr., who was last seen at his residence in Monroe, La. on February 9, 2023. Hogg is described as a Black male […]
Meth traffickers sentenced to more than a decade each
According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, James Pittman, 41, and Jeffery Southern, 51, were sentenced yesterday to more than a combined 24 years in federal prision,
Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges including one relating to an incident where he allegedly shot his child, according to court records. On Feb. 10, Monroe Police Department detectives went to a home on Rogers St. in response to a tip that Xavier Givens, who is wanted in a recent homicide case, lives there. While at the residence, offers said several men exited the house and one of them said they knew Givens but he was not there.
El Dorado Police warn residents about scam alert that is going around Union County
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is alerting the public about a scam spreading false information about a baby found in a dumpster in Union County, Ark. According to officials, the Facebook post is usually done with posts about hurt and missing animals; however, this post is using a child’s photo. […]
45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65
45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65. Lake Providence, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence at around 3:45 p.m. This collision took the life of Casi E.B. Blaylock, 45, of Epps, Louisiana.
Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
Officials lift school lockdown placed on Riverbend Elementary School; suspect still on the run
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 10, 2023, Riverbend Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office being involved in a high-speed chase near the school. As of now, authorities are currently searching for a suspect in the area.
Two Ruston men sentenced to combined 25 years, 2 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - Two Ruston men have been sentenced to a combined 25 years and two months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation into the...
Authorities believe Union Parish inmate escapee may not be in the area; has ties in Tangipahoa Parish
UPDATE: On February 7, 2023, at 1 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Ike Strickland may no longer be in the Marion area. NBC 10 has learned that Strickland has ties in Tangipahoa Parish and may be headed toward that area. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please […]
Wanted man stopped for excessive window tint
A Homer man was arrested by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night after he was stopped for excessive window tint. A deputy saw a silver Hyundai on La. Highway 33 with window tint that appeared to be too dark. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, Jermund C. Curry, 30, was found with bits of suspected marijuana stuck on the front of his shirt. Curry was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted, yielding more marijuana, two digital scales typically used in narcotics trafficking, and a grinder used for processing marijuana.
Shoplifter located by officer
Ruston Police arrested a suspected shoplifter Tuesday after he left the Family Dollar store at 612 S. Monroe St. with two large containers of laundry detergent without paying. Given the direction of travel on foot of the suspect and a clothing description, an officer located a man matching the description on West Line Ave. Adrian B. Jackson, 55, of Ruston was taken into custody. It was determined Jackson was wanted for failure to appear in court on a charge of theft less than $1,000.
West Monroe Police searching for 2 unknown individuals after thefts take place in the area
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two unknown individuals to talk to them about multiple thefts that have taken place in the area. If you know the identity of the unknown individuals or their whereabouts, be sure to contact detectives […]
Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
Disturbance at store prompts arrest
A 32-year-old man was arrested for causing a disturbance at a convenience store, his second arrest at the location in under two months. Ruston Police responded to the Delta Mini Mart at 200 West California Ave. in Ruston Saturday night regarding a disturbance. Officers were told Duntay Harvey of Ruston...
Property damage leads to arrest
Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Dubach man Saturday morning after he allegedly engaged in a disturbance where the victim’s vehicle was damaged. Deputies responded to a Sentel Lane residence where they found George Nelson, 42, the alleged suspect. It was determined the incident began inside Ruston and the victim was at the Ruston Police Department filing a report.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating February 5th Shooting that Resulted in the Death of a 45-Year-Old Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating February 5th Shooting that Resulted in the Death of a 45-Year-Old Man. Monroe, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help investigating a shooting that took place on February 5th, 2023, and resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man. On...
