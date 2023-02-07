ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after attempting to attack employees and customers at Louisiana restaurant, police say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Acadia Parish man is behind bars for allegedly refusing to leave a Mexican restaurant and attempting to attack its employees and customers. On February 10, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Avocado’s on the 200 block […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish authorities identify burglary suspect after finding the suspect’s photo album at the scene; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for a recent residential burglary in Union Parish. In January 2023, officials of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Downsville area due to a residential burglary. Authorities were informed that the […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winn Parish woman accused of stealing items from Dillard’s in Monroe; also arrested for drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges including one relating to an incident where he allegedly shot his child, according to court records. On Feb. 10, Monroe Police Department detectives went to a home on Rogers St. in response to a tip that Xavier Givens, who is wanted in a recent homicide case, lives there. While at the residence, offers said several men exited the house and one of them said they knew Givens but he was not there.
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65

45-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 65. Lake Providence, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence at around 3:45 p.m. This collision took the life of Casi E.B. Blaylock, 45, of Epps, Louisiana.
EPPS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted man stopped for excessive window tint

A Homer man was arrested by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night after he was stopped for excessive window tint. A deputy saw a silver Hyundai on La. Highway 33 with window tint that appeared to be too dark. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, Jermund C. Curry, 30, was found with bits of suspected marijuana stuck on the front of his shirt. Curry was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted, yielding more marijuana, two digital scales typically used in narcotics trafficking, and a grinder used for processing marijuana.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shoplifter located by officer

Ruston Police arrested a suspected shoplifter Tuesday after he left the Family Dollar store at 612 S. Monroe St. with two large containers of laundry detergent without paying. Given the direction of travel on foot of the suspect and a clothing description, an officer located a man matching the description on West Line Ave. Adrian B. Jackson, 55, of Ruston was taken into custody. It was determined Jackson was wanted for failure to appear in court on a charge of theft less than $1,000.
RUSTON, LA
WKRG News 5

Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disturbance at store prompts arrest

A 32-year-old man was arrested for causing a disturbance at a convenience store, his second arrest at the location in under two months. Ruston Police responded to the Delta Mini Mart at 200 West California Ave. in Ruston Saturday night regarding a disturbance. Officers were told Duntay Harvey of Ruston...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Property damage leads to arrest

Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Dubach man Saturday morning after he allegedly engaged in a disturbance where the victim’s vehicle was damaged. Deputies responded to a Sentel Lane residence where they found George Nelson, 42, the alleged suspect. It was determined the incident began inside Ruston and the victim was at the Ruston Police Department filing a report.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy