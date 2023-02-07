Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
High school alpine racers battle for Shreve Cup at Sierra-at-Tahoe
SIERRA-AT-TAHOE, Calif. — High school alpine racing made its way to Sierra-at-Tahoe on Wednesday for the annual Shreve Cup. The yearly race honors South Lake Tahoe’s Ryan Shreve, who died at age 22 due to complications from a severe head injury sustained while wakeboarding at Folsom Lake. Shreve, a South Tahoe High School graduate, was a firefighter and paramedic for El Dorado Hills Fire Department.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe Grizzlies ice hockey to celebrate senior athletes; Mayor to drop puck
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Amateur Hockey Association, aka the Tahoe Grizzlies Youth Hockey Travel Club, will honor its high school varsity team’s senior athletes this weekend and the mayor will be on hand to celebrate and drop the puck. The Grizzlies will take on...
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action this week: Ski with a Ranger, Puppet Art Theater, Trivia Snowshoe Hike, spirit tastings, live music
The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has announced the return of Ski with a Ranger at Heavenly Village for skiers and snowboarders. Tours will depart from Tamarack Lodge at the top of the Heavenly Gondola at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Friday through the end of March, weather permitting. The next tour will be hosted Friday, Feb. 10. The tour lasts approximately one hour and no reservation is needed to attended. Participants in this free program must be intermediate level of riding and must provide their own lift tickets.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Love in the air: Valentine’s Day options at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and there are many special events at Lake Tahoe to help spread the love this season. Festivities for the day of love are beginning with a Valentine’s Day Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser at the American Legion Post 795 from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Doors open at 5 p.m., and live music with the Cash Only band will begin at 6 p.m.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
More security measures coming soon to Incline Village schools
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village students will begin to see new security measures that is expected to increase safety at schools as soon as this spring. New additions include a gun-detecting dog to be trained in the coming months, updated security measures as a result funding by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, and two new Washoe County deputies on the Incline High School campus next year.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Forest Health has ‘industry-leading’ MRI system available
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System announced this week it has the implemented the industry-leading 3.0 Tesla MRI at the Tahoe Forest Hospital. The new MRI adapts to each patient’s unique body to deliver stunning precision, accuracy, speed and efficiency. Trusted by doctors and preferred by...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Healthy Tahoe: Home health and hospice in the mountains
Home health and hospice are challenging areas of health care even in perfect conditions. In Tahoe, added impacts of winter weather, tourism travel, and mountain passes can lead to the perfect storm. Yet, we are proud to navigate the challenges and provide medical care to our medically-vulnerable population. Home health...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Galleria Pkwy. hospitalizes 2
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday afternoon crash resulted in the hospitalization of two people, Sparks PD said. They say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Disc Drive, just east of Galleria Parkway. A white SUV crossed the median and hit a VW Beetle. Investigators believe the driver of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drink of the Week: Alpine Union’s The Screwdolph
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. If this winter has evoked any of those sit-by-the-fire-with-a-nice-warm-drink feelings, then...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City Council member is guest speaker for SLT Republican Women meeting
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The South Lake Tahoe Republican Women, Federated will host a lunch meeting Thursday in Zephyr Cove. The meeting, at Casey’s Restaurant located at 212 Elks Point Road, next to Safeway, will feature South Lake Tahoe City council member Tamara Wallace as the guest speaker. Wallace will speak on the city’s goals and what is ahead for the city and its residents.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe business landlords face fines for failing to clear snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow covered sidewalks near some local business properties along U.S. Highway 50 have created unsafe conditions for pedestrians by forcing them onto the highway and the City has sent warnings to owners that they will be fined unless they comply with the snow removal ordinance.
mynews4.com
Man wanted out of California arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno Motel 6
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Updated as of 11:00 p.m. on Feb. 9:. A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue in Reno Thursday night. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, officers located a man...
2news.com
2 transported to Renown, speed and impairment factors in crash
Reno Fire had Longley Lane closed for a couple hours Wednesday night while they cleared a crash. Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane lost control and struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
beckersasc.com
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
2news.com
Driver Arrested After Almost Hitting Deputies Parked on Highway 50
Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man on three misdemeanor charges after he came close to hitting them on Highway 50 westbound. It happened on Tuesday, February 7. Deputies say they were on a stop he made with their vehicles parked on Highway 50 westbound, just east of Newman Lane. Deputies were standing outside their vehicles on the extended dirt shoulder, when they observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the distance, approaching the deputies.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID discusses Beach House project, announce Ordinance 7 public hearing date
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Board of Trustees got right down to it in their meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9 with a long discussion about plans for the Beach House project. Staff requested the board’s feedback on the design that was initially shown at the end of...
2news.com
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday
The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
