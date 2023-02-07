ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

High school alpine racers battle for Shreve Cup at Sierra-at-Tahoe

SIERRA-AT-TAHOE, Calif. — High school alpine racing made its way to Sierra-at-Tahoe on Wednesday for the annual Shreve Cup. The yearly race honors South Lake Tahoe’s Ryan Shreve, who died at age 22 due to complications from a severe head injury sustained while wakeboarding at Folsom Lake. Shreve, a South Tahoe High School graduate, was a firefighter and paramedic for El Dorado Hills Fire Department.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Action this week: Ski with a Ranger, Puppet Art Theater, Trivia Snowshoe Hike, spirit tastings, live music

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has announced the return of Ski with a Ranger at Heavenly Village for skiers and snowboarders. Tours will depart from Tamarack Lodge at the top of the Heavenly Gondola at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Friday through the end of March, weather permitting. The next tour will be hosted Friday, Feb. 10. The tour lasts approximately one hour and no reservation is needed to attended. Participants in this free program must be intermediate level of riding and must provide their own lift tickets.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Love in the air: Valentine’s Day options at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and there are many special events at Lake Tahoe to help spread the love this season. Festivities for the day of love are beginning with a Valentine’s Day Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser at the American Legion Post 795 from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Doors open at 5 p.m., and live music with the Cash Only band will begin at 6 p.m.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

More security measures coming soon to Incline Village schools

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village students will begin to see new security measures that is expected to increase safety at schools as soon as this spring. New additions include a gun-detecting dog to be trained in the coming months, updated security measures as a result funding by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, and two new Washoe County deputies on the Incline High School campus next year.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Forest Health has ‘industry-leading’ MRI system available

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System announced this week it has the implemented the industry-leading 3.0 Tesla MRI at the Tahoe Forest Hospital. The new MRI adapts to each patient’s unique body to deliver stunning precision, accuracy, speed and efficiency. Trusted by doctors and preferred by...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Healthy Tahoe: Home health and hospice in the mountains

Home health and hospice are challenging areas of health care even in perfect conditions. In Tahoe, added impacts of winter weather, tourism travel, and mountain passes can lead to the perfect storm. Yet, we are proud to navigate the challenges and provide medical care to our medically-vulnerable population. Home health...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Crash near Galleria Pkwy. hospitalizes 2

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday afternoon crash resulted in the hospitalization of two people, Sparks PD said. They say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Disc Drive, just east of Galleria Parkway. A white SUV crossed the median and hit a VW Beetle. Investigators believe the driver of...
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Drink of the Week: Alpine Union’s The Screwdolph

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. If this winter has evoked any of those sit-by-the-fire-with-a-nice-warm-drink feelings, then...
STATELINE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

City Council member is guest speaker for SLT Republican Women meeting

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The South Lake Tahoe Republican Women, Federated will host a lunch meeting Thursday in Zephyr Cove. The meeting, at Casey’s Restaurant located at 212 Elks Point Road, next to Safeway, will feature South Lake Tahoe City council member Tamara Wallace as the guest speaker. Wallace will speak on the city’s goals and what is ahead for the city and its residents.
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
2news.com

2 transported to Renown, speed and impairment factors in crash

Reno Fire had Longley Lane closed for a couple hours Wednesday night while they cleared a crash. Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane lost control and struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
RENO, NV
beckersasc.com

Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death

Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Driver Arrested After Almost Hitting Deputies Parked on Highway 50

Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man on three misdemeanor charges after he came close to hitting them on Highway 50 westbound. It happened on Tuesday, February 7. Deputies say they were on a stop he made with their vehicles parked on Highway 50 westbound, just east of Newman Lane. Deputies were standing outside their vehicles on the extended dirt shoulder, when they observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the distance, approaching the deputies.
LYON COUNTY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday

The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
FERNLEY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy