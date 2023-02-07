Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Broadway-Manchester complete streets project still kicking in South L.A.
A nearly decade-old plan to remake the namesake corridors of the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood is showing signs of life. This month, a notice of exemption issued by the California Natural Resources Agency and City of Los Angeles provided environmental clearance for the Broadway-Manchester Active Transportation Equity Project, which was first proposed in 2015. The project, as currently envisioned, would include impact 2.8-mile segments of Broadway and Manchester Avenue.
Las Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel murder mansion for sale
Bugsy Siegel was many things including being known as a mobster that helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino which initially opened on Dec. 26, 1946. Less than six months later a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside his girlfriend's mansion in Beverly Hills, CA. That mansion is now up for sale.
2urbangirls.com
LA dedicates intersection in San Pedro to NAACP
SAN PEDRO, Calif. – An intersection in San Pedro was dedicated Saturday as NAACP Square, one day before the 114th anniversary of the founding of the nation’s oldest civil rights organization. Mayor Karen Bass was among the speakers at the noon ceremony, calling the City Council’s 10-0 vote...
2urbangirls.com
LA Mayor Karen Bass’ latest housing directive is a day late, and a dollar short
LOS ANGELES – Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive Friday aiming to maximize the use of city-owned property for housing. Bass’ latest directive comes after the community spoke out against the council voting in favor of using city-owned land, that once housed a library, to build a hotel near USC.
Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.
2urbangirls.com
Metro Blue Line continues to have issues
LOS ANGELES – The Metro A (Blue) Line was suspended this morning between the Slauson and Florence stations due to a train possibly striking a person in the area. Metro officials say shuttle buses are being used to carry passengers between those stations, and train service is still operating on the rest of the line, however, passengers should anticipate 10-minute service delays near the closure area.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
2urbangirls.com
Intuit Dome takes shape in Inglewood
A half-year after we last flew by, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers continues to take shape in Inglewood. Work is now underway on the rooftop canopy and glass exterior of Intuit Dome, the $1.2-billion arena now taking shape at the southeast corner of Prairie Avenue and Century Boulevard. The 18,000-seat arena, the centerpiece of a larger 28-acre development, is named as part of a 23-year naming rights agreement with TurboTax and Credit Karma maker Intuit, Inc. Other components of the project include:
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
2urbangirls.com
Lessons to be learned from Inglewood’s recent elections
Can I say that I’m genuinely excited about the future of Inglewood for the first time since Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’s arrival here in 2011 because if we can take any lessons learned so to speak from the City’s last election in November and the upcoming District 1 runoff election scheduled to take place on March 7th, is that Inglewood residents disdain and displeasure with this elected body’s governing style that one time, was nationally renowned and celebrated has been exposed as a fluke.
foxla.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: officials
LOS ANGELES - Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Ranch at Laguna Beach Debuts Two New Cultural Experiences
The Ranch at Laguna Beach is debuting two new cultural experiences in collaboration with local creatives Gary Larson and John Cosby. The Shaper and The Painter aim to immerse guests in two of Laguna beach’s most iconic cultural elements: surfing and plein air painting. Guests will obtain insight into the crafts and connect to the cultural pillars that are a cornerstone of the vibrant coastal community.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect wanted for homicide near LA park arrested in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Mustang crash in South L.A. connected to Carson tow-yard shooting
L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A.Police are investigating after two men were found shot in a crashed Mustang at 73rd Street and Avalon Blvd., just south of Florence Avenue, in South Los Angeles at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday.Los Angeles police officers found two people with gunshot wounds in a crashed Ford Mustang on 73rd. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was hospitalized in unknown condition. That passenger is expected to survive,...
2urbangirls.com
DTLA homeless encampment cleared where woman was killed over weekend
LOS ANGELES – City officials cleared a large encampment in Skid Row Tuesday, with over 20 unhoused people living near the intersection of Third and Main streets placed into housing. Councilman Kevin de León’s office announced that the housing placement took place after “weeks of outreach.”
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in multi-vehicle crash in LA area
CHATSWORTH, Calif. – A man killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Chatsworth area was a Winnetka resident. Luis Hernandez Aldave was 28 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The collision occurred at about 6:05 a.m. Thursday in the 8900 block of North Winnetka Avenue, according to...
2urbangirls.com
Skid Row Housing Trust’s failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex
At some point in time we all need to have a collective, “Coming to Jesus” moment that those charged with the arduous task of fixing homelessness are exasperating the problem out of financial or political gain and until we as the electorate revolt with passion, purpose and unwavering desire to correct a flagrantly flawed political system, despite its best or worst intentions as designed as some argue always produces the lesser of two evils in which the masses, resigned to a sense of helplessness and void of hope are left to wander about like sheep among wolves, fighting for our own survival and existence.
Man found dead near Broad Beach
A dead man, now identified as 33-year old Thomas Robinson, was recovered on the beach near Sea Level Drive at the west end of Broad Beach last Wednesday, February 1. The LA County Sheriff’s Department turned the case over to the LA County Coroner’s office, where an examination is still pending. No other information has […] The post Man found dead near Broad Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting on Metro Gold Line leaves one injured, suspect in custody
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. – Police have taken into custody Friday a man suspected of shooting another man on a Metro Gold Line platform, then carjacking an SUV and crashing it half a mile away. A man in his 20s was standing at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on...
Comments / 0