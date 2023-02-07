Read full article on original website
4 injured, 1 gets Air Care in Guilford County crash, EMS says
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County crash left four people injured on Saturday morning, according to Guilford County EMS. EMTs say that the crash occurred at around 3 a.m. on Highway 61 near Interstate 85. It was a two-vehicle accident, according to EMTs. Four people were taken to the hospital as a result, […]
Woman shot after argument at W.R. Crawford Park in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm. Investigators said the victim told them she was at a park with several individuals when an argument started. During the argument several shots were fired,...
Person airlifted, 2 in ‘life-threatening’ condition, in NC 42 crash in Asheboro, troopers say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday morning crash that left several people seriously injured. Investigators say that a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV was traveling south on NC 42 when the driver crossed left of center sideswiping a 2008 GMC Sierra truck traveling north on NC 42 and colliding […]
Winston-Salem woman dead after she was stabbed by husband
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police was dispatched to Kaywood Lane to assist EMS on a death investigation, after reports of a possible fall Saturday. EMS arrived prior to police officers and located Amanda English, 56, with apparent stab wounds around 8 p.m. English died in the home. While responders...
‘Argument’ leads to fatal shooting in Winston-Salem; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At around 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person […]
WXII 12
Two drivers suffer life-threatening injuries in head-on collision on I-42, officers say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two drivers are in critical condition after an SUV crossed the middle yellow line Friday morning, officers said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Around 9 a.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Interstate...
Winston-Salem man facing murder charge after argument led to shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 26-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Winston-Salem Saturday. Genri Sanchez Cisneros was arrested. Winston-Salem police arrived at the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive shortly before 3 a.m. to find Jose Angel Mariche Cadena, 25, with a gunshot wound. First responders...
3 injured after crash on NC-42
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are in the hospital after a crash on NC-42 in Randolph County Friday. Troopers said Karissa Dawn Walraven, 31, of Ramseur was driving south on NC-42 in a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV when she traveled left of center and swiped Theodore Franklin Cheek's, 64, 2008 GMC Sierra truck, and then crashed head-on into Chavez Cruz Valentin, 41, of Greensboro 2004 Ford Econoline van around 9:00 a.m.
abc45.com
Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Carolina Ave. in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Thomasville Thursday. Police arrived at the 700 block of Carolina Avenue around 7:40 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to the hospital and is in critical condition. The investigation is...
1 airlifted to hospital after North Carolina shooting, police say
Thomasville police are investigating after a shooting on Thursday night.
Body found at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville identified as High Point teenager
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
Man arrested for shooting on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday for shooting a man in the back in Winston-Salem last Friday, police say. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. that night. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Industrial Park Ave in Randolph Co.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Asheboro Wednesday night, according to Highway State Patrol. Troopers say it happened at 5:57 p.m. on US 220 Business at Industrial Park Avenue in Randolph County. 18-year-old Amy Logan Mendoza, of Asheboro, was driving a 2022 Honda...
Barricaded suspect injured after standoff with police, SWAT on Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say they were in a standoff with a barricaded suspect that led to a shooting. Friday morning, police and SWAT team members were staged on Golden Gate Drive with officers spotted entering and exiting a home. This is right off State Street where shops and restaurants are located. Police […]
Standoff at Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are trying to get a person to come out of a home on Golden Gate Drive Friday. Officers are on the scene along with Guilford County EMS, CSI unit, and the Special Response Team. Golden Gate Drive will be shut down from State Street...
WXII 12
'That will be a massive weight lifted': Kernersville police officer shot on job faces suspect in court Monday, two years following incident
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two years since retired Kernersville police Officer Sean Houle was shot in the line of duty. There's no doubt he has had a long road to recovery. He's only about a month removed from his most recent surgery and is doing well. Houle...
Violent confrontation involving man, 4 women leads to double shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is expected to face charges after a violent confrontation ended with him and a woman in a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Winston-Salem police. At 5:12 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a double shooting on the 900 block of Bethabara Pointe Circle. At the scene, […]
wfmynews2.com
2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
New traffic light added to Highway 109 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who live and work along Highway 109 in Davidson County hope a new traffic light can help save lives in the future after five people died this year. It’s at the intersection of Highway 109 and Clarksbury Church Road, right off Highway 64. It became operational Thursday morning. Driving […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
