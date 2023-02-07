ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem woman dead after she was stabbed by husband

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police was dispatched to Kaywood Lane to assist EMS on a death investigation, after reports of a possible fall Saturday. EMS arrived prior to police officers and located Amanda English, 56, with apparent stab wounds around 8 p.m. English died in the home. While responders...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

‘Argument’ leads to fatal shooting in Winston-Salem; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At around 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

3 injured after crash on NC-42

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are in the hospital after a crash on NC-42 in Randolph County Friday. Troopers said Karissa Dawn Walraven, 31, of Ramseur was driving south on NC-42 in a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV when she traveled left of center and swiped Theodore Franklin Cheek's, 64, 2008 GMC Sierra truck, and then crashed head-on into Chavez Cruz Valentin, 41, of Greensboro 2004 Ford Econoline van around 9:00 a.m.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Standoff at Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are trying to get a person to come out of a home on Golden Gate Drive Friday. Officers are on the scene along with Guilford County EMS, CSI unit, and the Special Response Team. Golden Gate Drive will be shut down from State Street...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

New traffic light added to Highway 109 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who live and work along Highway 109 in Davidson County hope a new traffic light can help save lives in the future after five people died this year. It’s at the intersection of Highway 109 and Clarksbury Church Road, right off Highway 64. It became operational Thursday morning. Driving […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy